AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SaaShop announced today it has been recognized as the Regional Partner of the Year Europe and Middle East of Pipedrive, the global sales-first CRM and intelligent revenue management platform for small businesses. The recognition is one of 7 awards, honoring top performance across Pipedrive's global ecosystem.
"Pipedrive is a core solution on the SaaShop platform and a key growth driver for our business, so we're extremely excited about being named Pipedrive EMEA Partner of the Year," said Kaj Seeste, SaaShop CEO. "SaaShop makes managing and purchasing multiple subscription software products simple with one interface for managing user licenses and only one bill to pay -- and even better, it's free. As an Elite Partner, we're looking forward to working with Pipedrive to make 2022 even better!"
"Growth in our solution provider business had a significant impact on the Pipedrive community in 2021. The Pipedrive Partner Awards are designed to recognize the hard work and dedication of our partners in their endeavors helping small and medium-sized businesses achieve business growth and revenue goals. We are delighted to congratulate all the winners and we look forward to continuing our growth alongside our solution providers in 2022 and beyond," said Patrick Pahl, VP Channel Sales and Partnerships, Pipedrive.
SaaShop was formed with the vision to help small and medium-size companies simplify and optimize how they evaluate, choose, purchase and manage their subscription software, including popular products such as Pipedrive, Microsoft Office 365 and Azure, Google Workspace, Adobe products, Dropbox, Asana, Freshdesk and hundreds of others. There is no cost for the service. The company started in Europe based in Finland, quickly becoming a Pipedrive Elite Partner and EMEA Partner of the Year, and has recently expanded operations into the United States.
Based on performance, including net new revenue and new paying customers, Pipedrive has selected 7 global and regional award winners. Here is the full list of winners:
- Global Partner of the Year: Minor Workshop Ltd
- Regional Partner of the Year North America: Deal Studio
- Regional Partner of the Year Europe & Middle East: SaaShop Oy
- Regional Partner of the Year Asia Pacific: Mer
- Regional Partner of the Year Latin America: Conversion Holdings, Sociedad Anonima
- Regional Partner of the Year Australia & New Zealand: Motii Pty, Ltd
- Rookie of the Year: Deal Studio
About SaaShop
SaaShop is a global marketplace for all your subscription software, a one-stop shop from initial evaluation, through purchase, support, and ongoing subscription management and billing, all in one place, with a single, simple interface. Thousands of companies use SaaShop to choose, purchase and manage all of their software subscriptions, including products from Microsoft, Google, Adobe, Pipedrive, ActiveCampaign, Dropbox, Asana, Freshdesk and hundreds of others. Learn more at http://www.saashop.com.
About Pipedrive
Founded in 2010, Pipedrive is the sales-first CRM and intelligent revenue management platform for small businesses. Today, Pipedrive is used by revenue teams at nearly 100,000 companies worldwide. Pipedrive is headquartered in New York and has offices across Europe and in the US. The company is backed by a majority holder Vista Equity Partners, and Bessemer Venture Partners, Insight Partners, Atomico, DTCP, and Rembrandt Venture Partners. Learn more at http://www.pipedrive.com.
