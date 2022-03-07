HOUSTON, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smith, a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the appointment of Alexander Westerveld to the position of General Manager of the company's European headquarters in Amsterdam, Netherlands. In this role, Alexander will oversee Smith's sales office in Amsterdam and cultivate new opportunities to help customers connect their supply chains amidst the ongoing semiconductor shortage.
"Smith is and always has been the preferred distribution partner for reliability, quality, and service excellence," said Alexander. "I am excited to lead the Amsterdam team and celebrate their successes as we continue to drive growth throughout the region."
Alexander joined Smith in 2020 as a Senior Account Executive and was promoted to his most recent role of Trading Manager six months later. His integrity, enthusiasm, and six years of industry expertise will guide his strategy and leadership.
"Amsterdam hosts a thriving technology sector, and Smith is poised to maintain an even larger presence here and across Western Europe," said Cleat Kimbrough, President, EMEA at Smith. "Alexander's tenacious energy and sincere rapport with customers and colleagues alike will bolster our Amsterdam office as they take on new opportunities and challenges, and I look forward to his bright future with Smith."
About Smith
Founded in 1984, Smith sources, manages, and distributes the electronic components that go into everything from mobile phones and computers to appliances and directional drilling systems. In 17 cities around the world, Smith's legion of employees communicates in 50 languages and dialects and buys and sells components 24 hours per day, generating global annual sales in excess of $3.4 billion in 2021. Smith is always moving: helping manufacturers navigate market shifts; customizing supply chain solutions; testing components using cutting-edge technology. The support of Smith's flexible Intelligent DistributionTM model optimizes customers' supply chains from beginning to end, including offering customized options for IT asset disposition that deliver maximum ROI, sustainability, and security. Smith's testing and logistics hubs in Houston, Hong Kong, and Amsterdam cover critical areas like quality management, counterfeit prevention, and environmental safety. Smith's operations, purchasing, and sales worldwide are seamlessly integrated with the company's global IT infrastructure, offering real-time, global inventory and logistics visibility. Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components and ranks number eight among all global distributors. For more information, please visit http://www.smithweb.com or reach out to a Smith representative any time of day at +1 713.430.3000.
Media Contact
Rich Witmer, Smith, +1 713.430.2141, rwitmer@nfsmith.com
SOURCE Smith