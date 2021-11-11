SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fit For Work has announced its newest partnership with Interface Analysis Associates (IAA), an award-winning, internationally renowned human factors, ergonomics, and user experience consulting firm located in the San Francisco Bay Area.
"Since 1993, IAA has evolved to serve over 600 clients from all over the world," says IAA Owner and leader, Dr. Anthony D. Andre, CPE.
"Throughout the years we have evolved our specialties in user experience research, user interface design, heuristic usability/ergonomic evaluations, and usability testing across a variety of industries. Notwithstanding, our current focus is in the area of healthcare human factors, where we have established ourselves as an industry leader in helping pharma, biotech, and medical device companies both in providing optimized user experiences and gaining regulatory approval for their products."
The partnership allows IAA to maintain its existing brand while gaining access to Fit For Work and Confluent Health's shared management providing companies with ergonomic and preventative solutions in over 1,500+ locations across North America and Canada.
"Joining the Fit For Work family will further propel our industry growth while continuing our commitment to making the person's/human operator's experience with technology more human-centered, intuitive, safe, and engaging," said Andre.
As a leader in the workplace safety, ergonomic, and prevention space, Fit For Work has mastered the integration of their national presence in combination with local roots to provide the highest level of customer service while bringing an essential level of sophistication, corporate support, and resources to the table.
"We are proud to partner with IAA due to their impeccable reputation in the space of ergonomics, human factors, and usability testing," says Fit For Work CEO, John Groves. "When many think of ergonomics, they think of the office setting or the industrial space, but ergonomics also involves the interface/integration of the person with an object, piece of equipment, tool, medical device, and more."
"The expertise of Dr. Andre and his team in the areas of ergonomics/human factors, usability testing, and user experience research expands our growing suite of services and is a natural fit to our extensive expertise and infrastructure in delivering ergonomics-related consulting at scale. Our partnership has endless innovation and growth possibilities," said Groves.
For more information on Fit for Work, please visit http://www.wellworkforce.com.
About Fit For Work:
Fit For Work is a privately held Occupational and Industrial Health practice developed around a model of prevention, ergonomics and early intervention. Founded in 1998, Fit For Work has continuously sought to provide large and small employers alike with a non-traditional service model. This model combines a progressive approach to injury prevention and treatment based on an underlying and proven principle that putting the right worker in the right place in as safe a manner as possible results in decreased costs, decreased injuries, increased profitability and increased productivity. For more information, please visit wellworkforce.com.
