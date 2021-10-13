DALLAS, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Rod J. Rohrich has been selected as one of the best plastic surgeons in Dallas by D Magazine. Each year, D Magazine publishes a peer-reviewed listing of top physicians in Dallas, highlighting outstanding physicians in the metro area.
Dr. Rohrich, whose practice at the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute includes international patients, has a clinical focus on cosmetic surgery. He is especially sought after as a top rhinoplasty surgeon for his highly skilled results in nose reshaping, as well as revision rhinoplasty to correct poor outcomes from previous rhinoplasties with other surgeons.
Dr. Rohrich is also known internationally for his exceptional outcomes in facelift surgery, often traveling and teaching the nuances of this complex procedure.
D Magazine's prestigious list categorizes physicians based on their medical specialties and each nominee is reviewed by other Dallas area doctors. Top plastic surgeons were chosen by their peers in the field of cosmetic surgery, one of numerous specialties outlined by the Magazine. The Best Doctors listings are verified individually, and are free of paid inclusions.
A longstanding advocate of patient safety, Dr. Rohrich believes recognitions such as these can be useful resources for patients who are researching surgeons. "The most important factor in all of plastic surgery, the one which determines your safety and outcome, is who you choose as your surgeon," explains Dr. Rohrich who stresses what he calls the three "3 Es": Expertise, Experience, and Exceptional results.
"Your surgeon should have the expertise, that is, be a recognized expert in the procedure and teach others how to perform it. He should be experienced, and perform the procedure regularly as one of the top procedures of his or her practice. Finally, the results should be consistent and exceptional," explains Dr. Rohrich. More than half of his Dallas rhinoplasty patients come to see him for secondary rhinoplasty after having unsatisfying results from other surgeons.
"Always choose your surgeon very carefully. It pays to spend the time doing research on your surgeon. Make sure he or she is board certified and has the skill, expertise, and experience to deliver a safe and rewarding outcome," says Dr. Rohrich.
About Rod J. Rohrich, M.D., F.A.C.S.
Rod J. Rohrich, MD, is a board certified plastic surgeon in Dallas, Texas. He is considered one of the most influential surgeons in this century. He was named the top plastic surgeon in America by Newsweek for both facelift surgery and rhinoplasty in 2021. Dr. Rohrich is a Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine. He was the first Chair of the Department of Plastic Surgery as well as the first plastic surgeon selected as a Distinguished Teaching Professor at UT Southwestern Medical Center. He graduated from Baylor College of Medicine with high honors, and completed his plastic surgery training at the University of Michigan Medical Center and fellowships at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard (hand/microsurgery) and Oxford University (pediatric plastic surgery). He is Chair of the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting, Founding Chair of the Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine Meeting, Founding Member of the Alliance in Reconstructive Surgery, and a Founding Partner of the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute.
He is the Editor-in-Chief of the most respected global peer reviewed plastic surgery journal – the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Journal. He is Founding Editor-in-Chief/Editor Emeritus of the first open access peer reviewed plastic surgery journal, PRS Global Open. Dr. Rohrich has published nearly 1000 peer reviewed articles and seven textbooks in plastic surgery including a recent best-selling medical book entitled The Facial Danger Zones.
Dr. Rohrich also served as president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the largest organization of board certified plastic surgeons in the world. He repeatedly has been selected by his peers as one of America's best doctors. He received the ASPS Special Achievement Award and on three occasions has received one of his profession's highest honors, the Plastic Surgery Foundation (PSF) Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes his contributions to education in plastic surgery. In addition, he has also been recognized by the PSF with the Plastic Surgery Foundation Distinguished Career Researcher Award for his contributions to plastic surgery research and innovations.
