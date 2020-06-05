DALLAS, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Systems' newest and fastest-installing lightweight ground protection product OmniDeck™ LD is now available, just in time for the outdoor events season and summer businesses looking to expand their footprint and allow for social distancing.
OmniDeck™ LD brings a new level of lightweight protection and efficient setup with the unique ability to install in any direction, increasing user safety and return on investment while reducing labor costs.
Creative applications to keep customers and eventgoers safe (and out of the mud) include:
- Festivals and events in outdoor spaces
- Tent or temporary structure flooring
- Mobile health clinics or testing centers
- Expanded outdoor restaurant seating or shopping options
- Pedestrian walkways and platforms
- Temporary roadways for light construction traffic at schools, universities
- Indoor and outdoor stadium turf protection
- Drive-in movies and concerts at parks, stadiums, school, worship center grounds and more
OmniDeck™ LD shares many of the key benefits of the heavy-duty OmniDeck™ ground protection system released in 2019. It offers the same connection design and is compatible, including the secure and user-friendly built-in locks. Signature Product Engineer Eric Parks said, "To keep grass and stadium turf healthy, it's lighter offering more sunlight and water penetration per square foot than competitive products."
Key benefits:
- Built-in safety features protect people and equipment
- OmniDeck™ LD's connection design allows for speedy deployment and the ability to build around obstacles in north, south, east and west directions simultaneously
- Protect grass or sensitive surfaces from pressure points or friction, supporting weights of 200 psi/28,800 psf; compatible with OmniDeck™'s 600 psi/86,400 psf protection
- Lightweight (36 lbs./16.3 kg.), stackable panels reduce overhead costs through transportation and storage efficiencies
"OmniDeck™ LD is designed with a focus on safety. It provides superior protection for people and equipment, and is the premier product for grass, natural turf and sensitive surfaces," says Travis Parkinson, who specializes in ground protection solutions at Signature Systems. "The efficiency of the design is ideal for indoor or outdoor use, and we see significant savings for installations in both time and labor costs."
About Signature Systems
Signature Systems engineers, manufactures and distributes composite ground protection systems for stadium turf protection, temporary event flooring and industrial and construction applications. Its leading global brands include OmniDeck™, OmniDeck™ LD, DuraDeck®, EventDeck® Ultra, MegaDeck® and SignaRoad®.
signature-systems.com
