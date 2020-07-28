Sales of $602 million, a 24% sequential decline Results include restructuring and impairment charges of $284 million, net of tax Net loss attributable to common shareholders of $(287) million or $(8) million, excluding adjustments Diluted loss per common share of $(3.50) or $(0.10), excluding adjustments Adjusted Gross Profit percentage of 19.6% Adjusted EBITDA of $17 million Cash Flow from Operations of $47 million Net debt of $455 million, a sequential reduction of $38 million Total available liquidity of $430 million