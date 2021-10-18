DALLAS, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amid unprecedented growth and a schedule that's quickly filling up, Christmas Decor — the leading holiday-decorating franchise in the U.S. and Canada that just celebrated its 25th anniversary — is urging customers to book their holiday display installations as early as possible.
Christmas Decor President Brandon Stephens said it's important that homeowners start their holiday planning and budgeting early so they're not left out in the cold come Christmas Day.
"People will contact us in the middle of November and ask to have their displays installed before Thanksgiving, but we're limited by our production capacity," Stephens said. "Demand has grown so much, we have to hire enough people to do the installations, and there's a fixed deadline on the calendar of December 25. So it's dangerous to wait."
Founded in 1986 by Blake Smith, Christmas Decor provides an opportunity for landscapers and outdoor business owners to offset fixed overhead costs, generate new income streams and maintain key employees year-round.
Stephens said in his 19 years with the company, he's never seen the kind of phenomenal growth Christmas Decor experienced in 2020. As we head into the 2021 holiday season, he said he's expecting just as much interest — not only from homeowners, but from commercial customers, as well.
"Last season, there was a huge increase in municipalities ordering holiday installations," Stephens said. "Communities recognized people were bored, so they made investments in their local quality of life with drive-through lighted parks and festive downtown displays. This year again, early interest from commercial customers has been very strong."
Stephens said he expects Christmas Decor will be fully booked well before Thanksgiving, considering they were fully booked last year by Nov. 10.
"Last year, our 24th year, we grew by 18%," he said. "It was unprecedented, significant growth. We're seeing a similar pattern right now with more explosive growth and engagement from more people. When time runs out, time runs out."
Stephens said Christmas Decor is in such high demand that last year, there were even a handful of people who requested Christmas light installations after the holiday to keep up through January.
"We've really been pushing our franchises to get started a week to 10 days earlier than last year, and a lot of them are already busy installing lights," he said. "You can either add days to the season or add people, and it's simply easier to add days than to hire more people in our current labor climate."
Christmas Decor rewards customers who commit early with incentives like discounts and specialty products, such as more varied light colors. But Stephens said the longer customers wait, the thinner their options will get.
"Let's say you wanted to have purple C9 [blubs] or a toy soldier on your front porch. We have those now, but in mid-November, you might not be able to get that option," he said. "When you get to the unique items, you start running out of options the further you get into the year. So if we can get you booked in October, we're willing to give you an incentive to do that."
The 300-plus unit strong Texas-based holiday decorating franchise, is continuing to grow its footprint across the country, with 11 new signings so far this year and another 30 in the pipeline, fueled by consumer demand looking for seasonal cheer far before the start of the 2021 holiday season.
For more information on franchising with Christmas Decor, visit https://www.christmasdecor.net/franchise/.
About Christmas Decor:
Founded in 1986 by Blake Smith, Christmas Decor has become the leading holiday decorating brand in the U.S. and Canada. Originally created as an off-season supplement to the landscaping business, the Texas-based franchise now brings holiday cheer to over 300 communities across North America, ultimately creating jobs for 3,000-plus seasonal workers that might otherwise be unemployed. Backed by a strong business model and double-digit revenue increase year-over-year for the last 11 years, Christmas Decor is looking to grow in markets across the U.S. and Canada. For more information on Christmas Decor, please visit https://www.christmasdecor.net/franchise/.
Media Contact
Lauren Turner, Mainland, 3125263996, lturner@hellomainland.com
SOURCE Christmas Decor