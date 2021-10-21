HOUSTON, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On October 18, 2021, Google updated its requirements for review structured data, intending to make websites with valid reviews more accessible for both its search engine and users. This change is important to understand because failure to comply with the new requirements will mean ineligibility for rich results on Google's search engine results page. Reverting that ineligibility requires manual review, which takes time and hurts businesses affected. Actual SEO Media, Inc. advises review-based websites to become more aware of and comply with these new rules will be key for businesses to maintain or improve their standings on search engine results pages.
Review structured data are reviews for books, movies, games, recipes, and more. Websites that traffic in these kinds of results will be especially vulnerable to these new changes as much of their clickthrough rates rely on consumers seeing the review results and wanting to know more. The items reviewed include those listed above as well as courses, seasons of creative works as well as the full series and single episodes, events, local businesses, music recordings, products, organizations, and software applications. The documentation for these review structures comes from the official schema website.
Rich results for these pages include the user ratings as well as a brief snippet of the relevant review. This attracts customers to the page, allowing website owners to improve their revenue streams and profits. If Google cannot find properly structured review data, including author name, item reviewed, and rating, then the search engine results page will reflect that inability. It will not show any review data. In order to correct this error, website owners must properly structure their data and submit their website for manual review. This will take time and could hurt a webpage's standings on Google's results page. Therefore, reviewing how data is structured in past and future posts will prevent websites from becoming ineligible for rich results and damaging their placement on Google. Through effective reviews and rich results, websites that review one of the seventeen products that Google is now searching for will increase their visibility, traffic, and revenue.
