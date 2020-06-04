KERRVILLE, Texas, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, announces the upcoming opening of its new store on Wednesday, June 10 in Waxahachie, Texas at The Waxahachie Marketplace shopping center.
"We are excited to be opening in the Waxahachie community," says James Avery Manager of Strategic Initiatives Lindsey Avery Tognietti. "With the COVID-19 public health crisis continuing to impact our communities, the store will look a little different with social distancing and acrylic windows at checkout. Guest and associate safety is our number one priority as we welcome them into this new store."
The Waxahachie Marketplace store will open following Governor Greg Abbott's recommended health protocols and other guidelines which have been implemented in James Avery stores. Tognietti says that care and concern for guests and associates is a cornerstone of James Avery customer service.
Hand sanitizing stations will be set up in store for guests and associates and all high-touch areas of the store and jewelry will be regularly cleaned and sanitized. Additionally, the company encourages guests to honor social distancing guidelines when possible and consider wearing face coverings when in the store. James Avery associates will undergo daily health screenings and wear facemasks.
The Waxahachie Marketplace James Avery Artisan Jewelry is located at 1700 North U.S. Highway 77, Suite 195, near Ulta. Current store hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 12 to 6 p.m. The Waxahachie Marketplace customers are welcome to shop in the new store or use the Contactless, Curbside Pickup or Buy Online, Pickup in Store options at JamesAvery.com. The James Avery team will announce plans for a grand opening celebration after regular store operations resume across the company.
About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, gemstones and leather handbags. James Avery jewelry is designed by our own skilled artisans in Kerrville, Texas. We are a multi-channel retailer with 92 James Avery stores in four states. Our jewelry is also available in more than 220 Dillard's stores in Texas and 28 additional states, airport stores in Austin and Houston, Army and Air Force Exchange Service locations at Fort Hood and Fort Belvoir and nationwide through JamesAvery.com. James Avery crafts jewelry in Texas workshops in Comfort, Hondo and Kerrville, made of the finest materials sourced worldwide. For more information, visit JamesAvery.com or facebook.com/JamesAvery.