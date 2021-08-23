AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Infusion Center Association (NICA) has announced a collaboration with COSACO, a community health organization based in Puerto Rico, to improve access to COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapies (CmAbs) for Puerto Ricans and Latinx Americans. COSACO is the Puerto Rico Community Health Coalition. The scientist-led organization is supported by communications professionals nationwide and was established in 2020 by Dr. Jaime Claudio.
NICA is a nonprofit trade association and the nation's voice for non-hospital, community-based infusion providers that offer a safe and more affordable alternative to hospital care settings for provider-administered medications. Earlier this year when several COVID-19 antibody therapies received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the FDA, NICA's Infusion Center Locator scaled quickly to help COVID-positive patients find care sites administering these antibody therapies. After publishing location information for infusion sites in over 24 states, NICA decided to expand and leverage this well-loved resource by crafting a dedicated COVID-19 Monoclonal Antibody Therapy (CmAb) Locator. Additionally, NICA has created and continued to scale up the COVID-19 Antibody Therapy Resource Center, an online collection of resources and reference materials for healthcare providers and prescribers to safely and appropriately prescribe and administer CmAbs. The resource center also hosts a patient and caregiver portal containing detailed instructions on finding a treatment site.
As part of an effort to ensure that these life-saving therapies are reaching the Latinx community, COSACO will join translation efforts of NICA's COVID-19 materials into Spanish and share these resources across their platforms to expand reach and access to these antibody therapies. Additionally, COSACO will assist in encouraging verified sites listed in NICA's CmAb locator to claim their profiles so that users can access as much information as possible about every site.
To access NICA's CmAb locator, please visit covid.infusioncenter.org
If you have any additional questions, please reach out to the NICA team at info@infusioncenter.org
The National Infusion Center Association (NICA) is a nonprofit organization with the mission to preserve and advance the trade of furnishing provider-administered medications in non-hospital, community-based care settings. NICA's efforts are focused on addressing and overcoming challenges and threats to the sustainability of the most affordable care setting for provider-administered medications.
Media Contact
Cristina Threlkeld, National Infusion Center Association (NICA), +1 5129565511, cristina.threlkeld@infusioncenter.org
SOURCE National Infusion Center Association (NICA)