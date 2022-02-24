AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Dentist Entrepreneur Organization (The DEO) of Austin, Texas, announces that Dental Group Practice Magazine has officially rebranded to DEO Magazine. The bi-monthly dental trade magazine focused on growing dental organizations and DSOs (dental service organizations) is published by DEO Media, LLC, an arm of The DEO.
DEO Magazine features best practices, the latest cutting-edge technology, access to incredible resources, and more all curated by top dental leaders.
"Rebranding to DEO Magazine will help us reach a wider audience and give even more dentist-entrepreneurs and dental leaders access to the people, education, and resources they need to grow their dental organizations," said Jacob Puhl, CEO of The DEO. "This rebranding further enables us to continue our mission to help dentist entrepreneurs and dental leaders fulfill their visions. We hope to have a continued positive impact on the dental community."
DEO Magazine provides an informational and educational link between manufacturers, distributors, service providers, and growing dental organizations. Each issue of the magazine covers emerging trends in dentistry and provides content to enable dental organizations to capitalize on their distinct strengths and differences to reach new heights of efficiency and become more profitable.
The January-February 2022 edition of DEO Magazine is the first issue to reflect the rebranded format.
About
For complete details go to: https://deodentalgroup.com/dental-group-practice-magazine-rebranded-to-deo-magazine/
For more information on DEO Magazine and to subscribe, visit https://www.dentalgrouppractice.com/
The Dentist Entrepreneur Organization© (DEO) serves dentist-entrepreneurs and dental leaders by connecting them with people, knowledge, and resources they need to grow their dental organizations and achieve their visions. For more information, visit https://deodentalgroup.com/
