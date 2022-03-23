LEWISVILLE, Texas, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Semos Cloud, a provider of popular HR technology that impacts organizational culture, announced a go-live for their new client, Bottling Investments Group - the Coca-Cola Company (BIG).
BIG employees can now enjoy the benefits of JobPts, an enterprise-level employee recognition and rewards system built atop the SAP Business Technology Platform.
With Semos Cloud's solutions gone live, more than 21,000 Coca-Cola's employees from 14 markets enjoy the benefits of appreciation at the workplace. Employees are encouraged to recognize their peers' success, emphasizing promoting the company's inclusive culture.
Semos Cloud's CEO, Filip Misovski commented on the launch of a new initiative. "We're delighted with the way the entirety of this project was handled. Implementing a solution like ours to BIG proved to be a fantastic experience of aligning an organizational culture focused on employees' wellbeing and promoting a diverse and inclusive environment with a product designed to do just that. We put a lot of effort into adapting the solution to fit BIG's needs perfectly, and the amount of recognition shares I see on social media shows me their employees love it."
The latest HR tech addition is a part of BIG's continuous effort to promote diversity and inclusion as one of the core company goals. The Coca-Cola Company is already an established leader in developing an inclusive workplace and helming internal communications. With transparency and inclusion as a basis of the Recognition program, employees and leaders benefit from living and embodying company values.
A feature showing great promise is the social aspect of recognition. Employees are sharing their recognition on social media, further spreading the word of BIG values and culture. The entire experience is influencing product adoption, with hundreds of appreciations exchanged in the first day of the launch.
Drew Fernandez, BIG's Global Chief People Officer, wrote about the importance of the recognition program in the workplace in a Linkedin post. "We believe in creating a meaningful culture of recognition – it is important for all of us to chip in and practice recognition every day in the workplace. Let us not turn down the opportunity to become recognition champions – and we will find ourselves to be stronger leaders as a result."
Semos Cloud has confirmed its position in the Employee Experience space with a new client addition. As a provider of fully configurable EX solutions, it is a favorite of enterprises with deep technical, security, and cultural demands. Semos Cloud's effort to secure a prime experience for all the employees in their customers' organizations has been awarded multiple recognitions by SAP, G2, and Crozdesk, and was referenced in the latest Innovation Insight for Recognition and Reward Systems by Gartner.
Semos Cloud Information
Semos Cloud is an HR technology firm that provides an Employee Experience platform that is fully integrated with SAP® system technology, including SuccessFactors® product suite solutions. Their solutions for employee recognition, feedback management, health and wellness, internal employee communication, and employee journeys are reshaping the experiences of thousands of employees across the globe. To learn more, visit https://semoscloud.com.
Media Contact
Matija Martek, Semos Cloud, 0955491199, matija.martek@semoscloud.com
SOURCE Semos Cloud