ARLINGTON, Texas, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In Harvey Hetrick's newly released book, "The Pinkerton and The Wizard," readers will embark on a mystical journey through the eyes of a medieval wizard and Victorian-era Pinkerton detective. Hetrick blends classic crime fiction elements with familiar mythological characters that will appeal to both young adult and adult readers of mystery and fantasy.
Throughout the book, readers will witness Merlin Pendragon escaping a trap set by the evil sorceress Morgana by transporting himself and his wife, Gwen, to 19th century Philadelphia. The two settle into a room above a bookstore owned by one of Merlin's descendants and cross paths with Adam Blake, who is grieving many losses, including that of a fellow detective. After Adam miraculously survives a serious accident and stops an assassination attempt, he finds himself drawn more and more to the mysterious Merlin.
"I wrote 'The Pinkerton and The Wizard' to entertain young adult and adult readers with a story that blended mystery and magic using mythological and 19th century characters," said Hetrick. "I felt compelled to write a mystery, but I wanted it to be about unconventional characters that could have played a role in history."
Readers will be hooked throughout each page as they learn more about Adam's detective work and how Merlin joins him as he adapts to make his way in a new world. With Adam's astute eye and Merlin's powers, the unlikely duo set out to investigate a series of museum robberies and solve a long-standing mystery that has been weighing on Adam's chest.
"The Pinkerton and The Wizard" will have readers entering a new world of excitement and wonder as they follow Adam and Merlin throughout their investigations. Hetrick's novel provides a clever twist on familiar topics that will leave readers entertained.
"The Pinkerton and The Wizard"
By Harvey Hetrick
ISBN: 978-1-6632-0089-1 (softcover); 978-1-6632-0090-7 (hardcover); 978-1-6632-0088-4 (eBook)
Available at iUniverse, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Harvey Hetrick, a retired engineer, uses aspects of his background and imagination to create stories with a unique blend of medieval intrigue, mystery, myth, magic and buried treasure. After having earned bachelor's degrees from Mississippi State University and the University of Utah, he now resides in Texas and has three daughters.
