CROWLEY, Texas, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Powerhouse, a national commercial infrastructure management services provider, today announced the acquisition of Advanced Service Solutions, a Hammonton, New Jersey based national provider of both interior and exterior facility maintenance services.
"As we continue our growth strategy, we are always looking for opportunities to enhance our existing services and exceed our clients' expectations," said Robert Blake-Ward, Principal, Powerhouse. "Advanced Service Solutions has strong customer-focused teams and we are excited to compliment Powerhouse's service offering with this acquisition."
Advanced (http://www.advancedservice.com), founded in 2007 by Jeff Tunis, began as a locally based snow and landscape provider. The company grew through acquisition of businesses that complimented their service offering. They entered the interior facility repair space through the acquisition of Total Facility in 2019 and Coast Workplace Solutions in 2021. "We are excited by the benefits this combination will bring to our team members and the blended customer base," said Tunis.
"We are excited to welcome Advanced to the family of Powerhouse companies. This acquisition will continue to strengthen our position as one of the top national facility maintenance services providers and will allow us to expand the range and depth of services for our clients," Blake-Ward added. "Along with like-minded cultural values, Advanced's operational platform mirrors the Powerhouse approach of creating raving fans."
About Powerhouse
Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Crowley, TX, Powerhouse (http://www.powerhousenow.com) is one of the largest national providers of facility maintenance, exterior services management, and multi-site enhancement services. Executing services at more than 136,000 locations annually across all 50 states, the company supports top brands in Retail, Banking and Finance, Commercial Real Estate, Healthcare, Hospitality, Multifamily Dwellings, and Senior Living Facilities with an unwavering commitment to and investment in its people, process, and technology. Powerhouse implements today what will move people through the experiences of tomorrow.
