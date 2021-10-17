MISSOURI CITY, Texas, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nikol Watts Blackmon, a divorced mother of one residing in the Houston, Texas area, where she owns an online apparel boutique, Fit Moms Don't Quit, and is involved with the single parent ministry at her church, has completed her new book "The Divorce Roadmap for Moms: A Practical Guide on How to Avoid Pitfalls": an informative work drawn from her own life with separation and divorce as well as the experiences of those she mentors.
"The Divorce Roadmap for Moms: A Practical Guide on How to Avoid Pitfalls" is designed to help women through the emotionally, and often mentally, draining process of divorce. This book incorporates organizational strategies and future-focused planning to help navigate the journey.
Published by Page Publishing, Nikol Watts Blackmon's engrossing book is an invaluable resource for mothers of young children navigating the challenges of life during and after a divorce.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "The Divorce Roadmap for Moms: A Practical Guide on How to Avoid Pitfalls" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
