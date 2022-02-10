MCALLEN, Texas, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When it comes to one's home, one would prefer to pay a loan to increase house value rather than to pay an energy company for the rest of their life that brings no real value to a homeowner other than simple power.
Even at that, it becomes a common frustration amongst the people to experience consistent power outages, high electricity bills, and grid failures. Issues riddle today's ways to power a home, but not for the way of tomorrow. Energy can be stored into batteries for future use for remote controls, appliances, toys, cars, and so much more. Why not your house? This has been a new consideration amongst both residential and commercial roofing clients looking for new ways to improve their energy options that do not rely on the traditional power solutions.
McAllen Valley Roofing Co. offers this very solution, now entering the solar market with local solar installation company Solur as their partner. Clients interested in a solar solution should look no further as McAllen Valley Roofing Co. provides a variety of financing options that leave homeowners in the ease of mind. From pay out of pocket, home insurance, traditional loans, and even new roof & solar financing options, McAllen Valley Roofing Co. takes care of any worries and leaves you with the power of the sun at your hands.
There are several key factors to their new financing program which lets any take a step into a better tomorrow:
- Zero Down Payment needed and No Upfront Cost
- 30 year sustainability warranty on roof labor and material for each system.
- Roof and Solar Installation as low for what you pay on a monthly electric bill
- 580 Credit Score Minimum to acquire the Loan
Individuals who enter the program will receive a solar system tailored made to them. No system will be remotely the same as they're based on your energy consumption and only see a small increase of $10-$30 more per month than their current electric bill. Clients are able to receive a 26% federal tax credit for the total amount of the loan, including the roof.
"This is a substantial breakthrough for the roofing and solar industry that gives people a real opportunity to reduce their carbon footprint while putting a good roof over their head without changing their life financially," says Brian McSteen, Managing Partner. "This massive news and it's a win for the Earth and a win win for the property owner."
Homeowners are becoming more aware about how their day to day habits create a carbon footprint on the Earth, especially energy consumption.
According to the Energy Information Administration, 79% of the energy produced in the United States comes from non-renewable fossil fuels. As a result, the need for alternative methods is growing, with an increase of 11% in 2020 alone.
Customers are also concerned with associated energy costs that are on the rise, creating a situation where residents receive bills, but lack quality energy service. Once the cost are evaluated on a solar panel solution in comparison to current bills, it's no wonder more customers are choosing solar as their future. Make it yours too.
Realizing solar power is the future by partnering up with Solur, the McAllen Valley Roofing Co. team continuously adapts and shifts to costumer demand. With a highly trained and licensed team of professional roofers specializing in residential and commercial roofing, the team continues to provide quality service and cutting-edge roofing solutions that work.
For more information on Solur and their solar installation services visit the website at http://www.SolurPower.com
For more information on McAllen Valley Roofing Co. and the new solar roofing financing program, visit the website at http://www.McAllenValleyRoofing.com/solar
To Learn more about your home's carbon footprint, check out the EPA's Carbon Footprint Calculator
About McAllen Valley Roofing Co.
McAllen Valley Roofing Co. provides residential roofing, roof repairs and restoration, new roof replacements, roof patching and repair, commercial roof coatings, roof cleaning and maintenance, leak location and repair, commercial roofing repair, and roof warranty work throughout Central and South Texas.
