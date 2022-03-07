DALLAS, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SBI, a Go-to-Market Growth Advisory, today announced the addition of Howard Reba as Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Howard will ensure the financial stewardship responsibilities of the company are fulfilled and will drive value as an advisor and partner to the business.
"Howard's experience in navigating the particular rigors of private equity ownership, experience with inorganic M&A, as well as scaling finance organizations in rapidly growing companies makes him a perfect fit as SBI transforms itself," said SBI Chief Operating Officer Mike Hoffman.
Howard brings to SBI more than 25 years of broad business and deep financial experiences spanning multiple industries and roles wherein he toggled from strategic thinking to tactical execution, always aligning all stakeholders to drive profitable and sustainable growth.
"My track record of serving large, small, public, privately-held, and private-equity backed businesses and my experience creating value and operational improvements at companies experiencing rapid change is a perfect fit with SBI and the clients they serve," Howard explained. "I'm excited to join the SBI team during an exciting time of accelerated growth," he added.
Most recently, Howard served as the Head of Portfolio Finance at CI Capital Partners. Previously, he was a Finance Operating Partner at Marlin Equity Partners. Prior to joining Marlin, Howard served as the CFO of three early-stage technology companies, most notably Tradeware Global Corp., a leading broker-neutral SaaS provider for electronic access to global equity markets. Earlier in his career, he held key financial management positions at CIT Group, IBM Business Consulting Services/PwC Consulting, Research Partners International, J.P. Morgan & Co., and Ernst & Young.
Howard earned his MBA from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University and a BS in Accounting from Binghamton University. He holds an active CPA license in the State of New York.
About SBI
SBI is a Go-to-Market Growth Advisory, offering collaborative consulting, go-to-market benchmarks and data, and advisory services forged from serving as strategic implementers who have owned and operated marketing and sales at some of the world's most successful growth companies. We take clients from the right data and insights to actions for impact, quickly, to deliver measurable results in top-line growth. Working as an extension of clients' teams, SBI offers relatable, practical strategies that work right away and ongoing. Our work is based on an intimate understanding of the buyer-seller journey, which enables us to help clients actively apply relevant data, strategies, and tactics for significant outcomes. Visit www.sbigrowth.com to learn more.
Contacts:
Maureen Landers
maureen.landers@landersmadden.com
917.886.4901
Machie Madden
machie.madden@landersmadden.com
917.868.2358
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sbi-welcomes-howard-reba-as-chief-financial-officer-301496378.html
SOURCE SBIGrowth