DNAtrix Announces Positive Data from Phase 2 CAPTIVE (KEYNOTE-192) Study with DNX-2401 in Patients with Recurrent Glioblastoma Highlighted in an Oral Late-Breaking Presentation During Society for Neuro-oncology (SNO) Annual Meeting

- Median Overall Survival of 12.5 Months Observed in Patients with Recurrent Glioblastoma - Four Patients Being Followed for Survival Beyond 23 Months, Including Two Durable Complete Responses - Pivotal Phase 3 Study Planned