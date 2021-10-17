AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- David Golden, PhD, CEO and president of the Say It Straight Foundation who served as a regents professor and provost and vice president for academic affairs at the University of North Texas, chairman of the Department of Physics and Astronomy and George Lynn Cross Distinguished Professor at the University of Oklahoma, professor at the University of Nebraska, visiting professor at the University of Bari, Italy, and assistant professor at New York University, and remains a member of the Virginia Satir Global Network, has completed his new book "Paula Wants to Be Free": an inspiring reflection on the well-lived life he shares with his wife, Paula.
The author writes, "This could be a love story of the author and an interesting and remarkable woman who wants to be free to do what she wants to do. However, there is more. At the tender age of 6, Paula became her father's runner when he was in the resistance against the German Nazis during WWII, smuggling people out of concentration camps and helping them to survive the war. As a runner, she had to remember 20 or more names and addresses without any notes. That usually leaves marks, but for Paula, after going through all that and more, she still wanted to be free to do what she wanted to do, and nothing could stop her from going on to succeed and become a leader for positive change.
Paula, as a physicist, wrote the most cited paper in science in a ten-year period. After that, she was fired as a physicist for having a baby and refusing to have an abortion in her seventh month that was required by the head of her research division to keep her job. She changed her course to become a psychologist to help men and women understand that everyone should be equal. As a psychologist, after she wrote her PhD dissertation, she wrote a paper, "Female Sexual Arousal and the Menstrual Cycle," in 1985. That paper has been cited over twenty-one thousand times from 1987 to 2020, and it still receives many citations per month. She has given hundreds of talks and workshops about men's and women's sex role differences, men's and women's sick leave differences, prevention, addiction, and she created Say It Straight Training and has taught this in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Malta, Egypt, Israel, the Czech Republic, the Slovak Republic, France, Holland, Norway, and Hong Kong, as well as on Army and Air Force bases in the United States and abroad in Germany, Guam, and South Korea.
Published by Page Publishing, David Golden's engrossing book is a touching homage to his talented and accomplished wife, Paula, and a celebration of their many well-lived years together.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase"Paula Wants to Be Free" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing