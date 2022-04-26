Practice EHR, a leading provider of simple, cloud-based medical practice solutions, has partnered with Health eFilings, the leader in quality data analytics and automated Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) compliance reporting.
PLANO, Texas, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Practice EHR, a leading provider of simple, cloud-based medical practice solutions, has partnered with Health eFilings, the leader in quality data analytics and automated Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) compliance reporting. As part of the new partnership, Health eFilings will work with Practice EHR clients to provide tracking and reporting services for Merit-based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) and other CMS compliance programs, enabling clinicians to avoid significant financial penalties.
Health eFilings' compliance module seamlessly integrates with Practice EHR and provides a complete, turn-key, end-to-end solution. The ONC-certified software is significantly more efficient and effective than any other reporting method as it fully automates the extraction, calculation, benchmarking, and electronic submission of data to CMS so clinicians earn maximum Medicare reimbursements. Health eFilings has a 100 percent success rate with CMS accepting submissions on behalf of their clients.
"There are significant complexities in meeting regulatory requirements for clinicians," said Chris Baltas, chief operating officer of Practice EHR. "Each year, various requirements change for how clinicians must comply and report on their participation in the MIPS program. Non-compliance, inaccurate or incomplete data submissions, or failure to meet the requirements results in financial penalties and reduced Medicare reimbursements. Our partnership with Health eFilings furthers our mission to simplify this process for our clients and enables them to manage and leverage their EHR data while maximizing Medicare reimbursements."
By law, CMS is structuring the MIPS program such that one out of every two clinicians will be assessed up to a 9% penalty on all Medicare claims starting with the 2022 performance year. Avoiding this risk is critical for Practice EHR's customers as Medicare becomes an increasing percentage of their payer mix. Over the next ten years, over 10,000 people become eligible for Medicare every day. As a result of this significant increase in people becoming eligible, Medicare spending is projected to nearly double its current annual spending of $926 billion to $1.8 trillion each year. And, over 900,000 clinicians who bill Medicare Part B must comply with the MIPS program.
"Health eFilings is pleased to partner with Practice EHR to offer our technology-based, automated service to support their customers in complying with complex CMS programs such as MIPS," said Robert Hopton, chief executive officer of Health eFilings. "Because our ONC-certified software fully integrates with Practice EHR's software solution, the clinician's time and efforts can be focused on patients rather than trying to understand all the complexities of a program such as MIPS as they strive to transition to a value-based care model."
About Practice EHR
Practice EHR a simple, cloud-based, cost-effective healthcare solution that features a specialty-specific and simplified workflow with streamlined documentation, billing, and practice management capabilities that allows physicians to get back to doing what they do best – caring for patients. For more information about Practice EHR, please visit PracticeEHR.com, Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.
About Health eFilings
Health eFilings is a Certified EHR Technology (CEHRT) and is committed to delivering innovative, cloud-based technology that ensures healthcare organizations successfully transition from a volume to value-based care model.
The company's ONC certified software enables clinicians to effectively leverage data in the EHR or billing system to improve the quality of patient care and lower costs. With Health eFilings' end-to-end, enterprise solution, healthcare organizations can effectively manage and analyze data for population health management initiatives and easily comply with complex CMS programs such as MIPS. Health eFilings' proprietary software seamlessly integrates with any certified EHR or billing system and is the only service that can integrate data across multiple platforms to create a single, comprehensive patient record. Since the software fully automates the process and does all the work with no IT resources, no administrative support and no workflow changes, clinicians have more time to focus on their patients. To learn more, visit http://www.HealtheFilings.com.
