Elliott to advance United's goal of arming its 16,000+ agents with industry-leading education to provide unrivaled client experiences
DALLAS, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- United Real Estate has appointed Susan Elliott to the position of Director of Training, Education and Development. Under Elliott's leadership, United Real Estate's national network will receive new training infrastructure and learning programs to deliver exceptional client experiences.
In her new role, Elliott will support United's brokers, owners, managers and department leaders to establish initial and long-term training goals, select and deploy a cloud-based Learning Management System (LMS) and design training, education and development programs (TED) for agents, broker/owners and employees.
"We have a tremendous wealth of internal and external subject matter experts who Susan will now utilize to deliver training and education that enhances our agents' and brokers' skillsets and provides a strategic competitive advantage. I am thrilled to welcome Susan; she is an invaluable asset," stated Rick Haase, President of United Real Estate.
Elliott brings over 30 years of experience in the learning industry and is an accomplished training leader, successfully developing and executing learning programs for major companies such as Apple, Office Depot, Dun & Bradstreet and most recently, Realtor.com. She holds a Communications degree from Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas, a Learning Experience Design Certificate from NovoEd, Brainshark B.A.I.T. Certification for e-Learning Development and an AchieveGlobal Sales Training Certification.
"I look forward to creating a culture of continuous learning at the company and implementing professional development, coaching and mentorship programs everyone can take advantage of, whether they are new to their role, new to the real estate industry or a seasoned employee," stated Elliott.
To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com or call 888-960-0606. Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate can visit JoinUnitedRealEstate.com or call 888-960-0606.
About United Real Estate
United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 30 states with 110 offices and more than 16,000 agents. The company produced over $21.5 billion in sales volume in 2021.
About United Real Estate Group
United Real Estate Group (UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan urban and rural markets. Utilizing the cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes a decade-long investment in virtual agent and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 2.1 million listings data warehouse generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000 leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group supports more than 600 offices and 20,000 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. United Real Estate Group produced over $27.1 billion in 2021. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property websites as well as access to a 650,000+ opt-in buyer database. For more information about United Real Estate or United Country Real Estate, please visit UnitedRealEstate.com or UnitedCountry.com.
