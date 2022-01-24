HOUSTON, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ICON Information Consultants, LP (ICON), a Houston-based group of companies offering a suite of consulting, staffing, direct sourcing and independent contractor compliance services announces that it made the Staffing Industry Analyst's list of largest and most profitable staffing firms.
SIA estimates that in 2020, 57 firms generated at least $100 million in US information
technology temporary staffing revenue. These firms combined generated $24 billion in revenue which accounts for 78% of the market. In the SIA market share report, they ranked companies in order of revenue size only and did not base results on other factors such as level of service.
ICON was founded by Pamela O'Rourke whose roots are in the IT industry. She wanted to create a consulting firm that would provide exceptional service to its clients searching for the best talent in IT. Over a quarter of ICON's placements are in IT but the company also excels at placing other positions including accounting/financing, engineering, human resources and administrative/clerical.
About ICON Information Consultants:
ICON Information Consultants, LP is a Houston based, women owned (WBENC Certified) staff augmentation and direct sourcing firm founded in 1998 by Pamela O'Rourke, providing recruitment and payroll solutions for over twenty-three years with over 6,000 contractors on staff within the US and Canada. Specializing in human capital solutions, ICON's services also include consulting, independent contractor management and direct sourcing. ICONconsultants.com
About SIA:
Founded in 1989, Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Its proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem, including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. Staffingindustry.com
