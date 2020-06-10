IRVING, Texas, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apptricity is pleased to announce that Mike Seashols has joined the company as Executive Chairman. He brings his vast experience as a Silicon Valley veteran, where he led a number of emerging high-growth businesses, directly to Apptricity.
Before joining Apptricity, Mr. Seashols worked as the first Vice President of Marketing and Sales at Oracle through their IPO. He was also the founding CEO of three different software companies, Versant, Evolve and Documentum, guiding each of them to successful IPOs. Mr. Seashols was the CEO of GoldenGate Software which would eventually be purchased by Oracle.
Tim Garcia, founder and CEO at Apptricity, stated, "I have known and worked with Mike for several decades and have personally experienced his positive impact on an organization. This software company is entering an exciting new phase of expansion and growth as we experience the impact of 5G and AI on our IoT business."
"The impact that Apptricity's real-time asset and inventory management applications is delivering to government and commercial organizations is astounding," says Mike Seashols. "Exciting times for everyone."
"Mike's experience to assist us in our product and market strategies in addition to the execution of these strategies is invaluable," continues Garcia. "The entire team at Apptricity, along with our partners and customers will all benefit from having Mike involved with the company."
