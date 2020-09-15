Former Boundless CEO and Founder joins Gembah as its new CEO to help manage explosive growth

- Henrik Johansson co-founded Boundless and grew it into a $100M leader in the promotional products space, and as its CEO, led the company through its acquisition by Zazzle. - Gembah is the world's only end-to-end product development platform, from concept to reality. - Silverton Partners led Gembah's most recent funding round with returning investor ATX Venture Partners and Capital Factory joining.