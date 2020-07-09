HOUSTON, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aucerna (aucerna.com) is the energy industry's undisputed planning leader, and the latest release of Val Nav Petroleum Economics and Reserves software builds on that reputation.
In its 2020 Val Nav release, Aucerna expands on its decades-long track record of ingenuity with dozens of technology enhancements to help operators manage through industry uncertainty.
Speed and flexibility are the highlights of this year's release, which includes new custom reserves categories that eliminate the wasted time, errors, and workarounds that engineers struggle with in their current outdated systems.
Val Nav 2020 also features automated reserves reconciliation, rapid type well creation, and improved assisted forecasting that enhances the Aucerna DCA (decline curve analysis) technology, resulting in even faster evaluations without sacrificing accuracy.
Aucerna is offering a free two-week trial of Val Nav 2020 to engage operators who are still relying on antiquated, disconnected systems. With the fully functional trial, operators can explore a state-of-the-art system that combines petroleum economics, production forecasting, and reserves management into a single connected tool.
"Val Nav 2020 is the modern, integrated PRMS (Petroleum Resource Management System) that our industry needs today," said Cameron Zawalykut, Val Nav Product Manager. "These new enhancements will increase the ability for planners and engineers to react effectively to volatile market conditions and ensure that their operations can weather the storm."
To access the free trial of Val Nav 2020, visit www.valnav.com.
About Aucerna
Aucerna is the energy industry's leading provider of cloud software for integrated planning, execution, and reserves. The company is a global source of technology and expertise, serving more than 500 customers worldwide. From super-majors and emerging operators to energy investors, consultants, and education institutions, Aucerna software is empowering people to achieve new possibilities through connected planning. For more information, visit www.aucerna.com.
PR Contact: Jeremy Greene, SVP Marketing, Aucerna, info@aucerna.com
