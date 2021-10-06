FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that Jupiter Education Services, LLC dba Red Comet is No. 198 fastest-growing, privately held company in Texas. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies in Texas in the independent small business segment.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
"Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, Red Comet helped thousands of students stay on track with their educational goals," said President Ms. Sapna Ganeshan. "We tirelessly worked with parents and schools throughout the country to provide innovative solutions that would meet their unique needs," said Managing Director Dr. Jay Srinivasan.
Red Comet's evidence-based program helps schools mitigate the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on specific groups. Schools use Red Comet to help identify students' learning gaps and use its core instruction for various needs like in-school instruction, summer learning, afterschool/extended day enrichment. In addition, the program supports diverse student populations and allows for individualized skill-building through a personalized online curriculum.
Red Comet is an online education company that is fully accredited and approved in several states in the US. Red Comet offers a variety of solutions for virtual/remote learning, blended learning, alternate learning and addressing learning loss.
