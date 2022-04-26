The US Patent and Trademark Office recently granted CTL Amedica Corporation an official patent for the KLIMT™ Expandable Lumbar Interbody Fusion Cage design, which features proprietary, 3D-printed, expandable technology.
DALLAS, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The United States Patent and Trademark Office recently granted CTL Amedica Corporation US PAT 11, 291.559, an official patent for the KLIMT™ Expandable Lumbar Interbody Fusion Cage design. Named after the famous Austrian artist Gustav Klimt, the KLIMT™ Expandable Lumbar Interbody Fusion Cage features proprietary, 3D-printed, expandable technology.
"Expandable Lumbar Interbody Cage technology is at the forefront of the spine implant industry. Innovative designs that allow surgeons to perform procedures through smaller access sites are becoming more abundant, so technologies like the KLIMT™ Expandable Lumbar Interbody Fusion Cage are increasingly important. We are producing otherwise challenging components, solely through 3D-printed technology," said Sean Suh, chief technology officer for CTL Amedica.
KLIMT™ Interbody Cages feature a multi-density and variable, textured surface on all sides, which is designed to enhance bone inter-digitation and capillary response. Collapsed cages are small enough to work through a small endoscopic access port. In addition, multiple footprints are available to accommodate a wide variety of patient anatomy and surgeon preferences.
Suh added that CTL Amedica is inviting companies to reach out for opportunities regarding this product.
CTL Amedica is a forward-thinking medical device design, development and manufacturing company. CTL Amedica maintains a Texas-based headquarters and in-house manufacturing facility, along with a Pennsylvania-based R&D Center of Excellence. A leader in the medical device technology and biomaterials space, CTL Amedica provides a full line of cervical, thoracic and lumbar fusion and fixation products. In addition, it is the world's exclusive provider of silicon nitride spine products. Silicon nitride demonstrates an enhanced osteogenic response for enhanced fusion, promotes unique anti-bacterial properties and provides comprehensive imaging across all modalities. For more information, visit https://www.ctlamedica.com/.
