Moxie Texas Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The collaboration will ensure that Moxie Texas Real Estate, an inclusive, forward-thinking boutique brand, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
Moxie Texas Real Estate was founded by Jill Fouch, a Texas native with deep local roots and a finance degree from Texas A&M University. Fouch has been a top producer each year since she became an agent in 2007. To maximize her ability to meet clients' needs, Fouch has earned her broker's license and numerous certifications, including Graduate, Realtor® Institute (GRI) Military Residential Specialist, and Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource (SFR®). She specializes in unique homes, single-family dwellings, and farm and ranch properties.
The hardworking Moxie Texas Real Estate team has extensive knowledge of the markets, communities, and neighborhoods of Bryan-College Station and the surrounding areas, including Brazos, Burleson, Milam, and Grimes counties. The company is passionate about serving the community, both in how it helps its clients and how it supports the community. Moxie Texas Real Estate is committed to giving back, and it does so through a range of activities and events, such as donating to food banks and collecting supplies for the unhoused.
Partnering with Side will ensure Moxie Texas Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Moxie Texas Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Moxie Texas Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"Whether I'm leading a professor tour at Texas A&M or helping a new agent learn the confidence and skills they need to be successful, to me, real estate is about service," said Fouch. "I partnered with Side in Moxie Texas Real Estate so our clients and agents will have the tools, tech, and support to compete in an increasingly digital marketplace while still maintaining our small-town sensibilities and boutique feel."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
About Moxie Texas Real Estate
With a forward-thinking, friendly approach, Moxie Texas Real Estate anticipates its clients' needs to provide the perfect solution every time. Its collaborative, inclusive culture embodies the same bold energy that is thriving in and drawing people to College Station, Texas, and the surrounding communities. The team has expertise in a range of properties, including ranches and land, and serves clients with compassion and commitment. The result is peace of mind throughout the transaction and an ideal outcome. To learn more, visit http://www.moxietexas.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
Media Contact
