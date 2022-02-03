PLANO, Texas, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Akorbi is pleased to announce Lara Daly has been named to the newly created position of Chief Revenue Officer. Her overall responsibility will be to integrate and align all revenue-related functions within the company.
"We are proud to continue our legacy as one of the largest women-owned and led language service and technology providers in the United States by adding Lara to the senior leadership team," said Akorbi Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, Claudia Mirza.
Most recently Lara oversaw Strategic Accounts at Vistatec, where she committed to providing clients with creative thinking to drive competitive advantage via cross-functional innovation programs. Using a customer-centric approach for Language Service Providers (LSPs) and applying a laser-like focus on growth, Lara has led sales and strategic account management for Bowne Global Solutions, Lionbridge and Moravia prior to its acquisition by RWS. She began her sales career in localization working with Technology, Retail and Life Sciences industry leaders to develop multilingual programs and grow international revenue.
"Lara will play a pivotal role in our overall business objective to expand Akorbi's global reach, diversify the services we offer our clients and drive job creation. Her depth of knowledge, experience, and strategic vision for the future makes her a great fit for the Akorbi family," said Akorbi President and co-founder, Azam Mirza.
Reflecting on her new role at Akorbi, Lara Daly said, "With the convergence of Machine Learning and the need for multilingual solutions at a moment's notice, the industry is changing as we speak. Akorbi is poised to support the multifaceted language needs of the future by providing multilingual translation, interpretation, technology, and workforce solutions. I am delighted to be leading the strategy to support the ambitious goals of Akorbi and its clients."
About Akorbi
Akorbi is a U.S. based, woman-owned company providing enterprise solutions that enable companies to succeed in the global economy. Akorbi helps companies connect with employees, vendors, and customers in over 170 languages. The company offers customizable enterprise solutions -- including localization, interpretation in any method, workforce solutions and multilingual contact centers with business process outsourcing (BPO) capabilities. It also holds several certifications, including ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2016, EN 15038:2006 and M/WBE certification. To learn more, please visit our website. Follow us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn
Media Contact
Sarah Haner, Akorbi, +1 2143968258, marketing@akorbi.com
SOURCE Akorbi