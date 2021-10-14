AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TAMSY - inspired by the recent on-line shopping boom, brings flattering fits and fun fashion to women of all shapes and sizes. It is clear from looking at the site that it favors a fuller-figure, truly refreshing change from most fashion sites. Full figures get overlooked. TAMSY offers sizes from 0 – 3XL.
The TAMSY promise is "Design to fit, loved for value." By buying limited quantities, TAMSY is keeping its assortment fresh and in line with today's most desired fashions. And shoppers will never need worry about price. TAMSY garments are affordable with an average price under $20. Building complete ensembles is quick and easy.
The new e-boutique will soon offer a large mix of clothing; from casual, to activewear, to a night on the town, and an assortment of accompanying accessories to top off every amazing look. The team expects new arrivals almost daily and aims to attract women 40 and up looking for form, fit and comfort.
"Most women wear size 14 and higher. This size makes up nearly 70% of the market," says Deepak Sharma, Senior Director TAMSY. "In a world where most retailers are still catering to the under 14 market, TAMSY is here for all women by offering our styles in all sizes."
TAMSY's team of fashionistas search for beautiful wardrobe solutions from all over the world, keeping value and function in mind with every design.
TAMSY believes it's important to give back to the world and the community, and is uniting with sister brands Shop LC in the US and Germany and TJC® in the UK. TAMSY supports the futures of children, protecting and improving the Earth, and building a world where everyone is treated fairly, regardless of race, color or gender.
