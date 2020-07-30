SAN ANTONIO, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) today reported second quarter 2020 results. Net income available to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2020 was $93.1 million, compared to $109.6 million in the second quarter of 2019. On a per-share basis, net income available to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2020 was $1.47 per diluted common share, compared to $1.72 per diluted common share reported a year earlier. Returns on average assets and average common equity were 0.99 percent and 9.60 percent, respectively, for the second quarter of 2020 compared to 1.40 percent and 12.60 percent, respectively, for the same period a year earlier.
For the second quarter of 2020, net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $269.7 million, down 2.9 percent compared to the same quarter in 2019. Average loans for the second quarter of 2020 increased $3.2 billion, or 22.1 percent, to $17.5 billion, from the $14.4 billion reported for the second quarter a year earlier. Excluding PPP loans, second quarter average loans of $15.1 billion represented a 4.7 percent increase compared to the second quarter of 2019. Average deposits for the quarter were $31.3 billion, up $5.3 billion, or 20.5 percent, compared to the $26.0 billion reported for last year's second quarter.
"Our second quarter results demonstrate our continued commitment to serving our customers and our communities during these challenging times," said Phil Green, Cullen/Frost Chairman and CEO. "We finished the second quarter with approximately $3.2 billion in PPP loans outstanding. I'm extraordinarily proud that our company has been such a source of strength for our customers and our communities, and also a force for good in their lives."
For the first six months of 2020, net income available to common shareholders was $140.3 million, down 37.4 percent compared to $224.1 million for the first six months of 2019. Diluted EPS available to common shareholders for the first six months of 2020 was $2.21 compared to $3.51 in the year-earlier period, representing a decrease of 37.0 percent. Returns on average assets and average common equity for the first six months of 2020 were 0.79 percent and 7.24 percent, respectively, compared to 1.44 percent and 13.32 percent, respectively, for the same period in 2019.
Noted financial data for the second quarter of 2020 follows:
- For the second quarter of 2020, credit loss expense related to loans was $27.2 million, compared to net charge-offs of $41.0 million. This compares with $172.9 million in credit loss expense related to loans and $38.6 million in net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2020, and $6.4 million in credit loss expense related to loans and $7.8 million in net charge-offs in the second quarter of 2019. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.39 percent at June 30, 2020, compared to 1.72 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2020 and 0.93 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2019. Excluding PPP loans which carry a guarantee from the SBA, the allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.69 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2020. Non-performing assets were $85.2 million at the end of the second quarter of 2020, compared to $67.5 million at the end of the first quarter of 2020 and $76.4 million at the end of the second quarter of 2019. Credit loss expense related to off-balance-sheet credit exposures was $4.8 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2020.
- The Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at the end of the second quarter of 2020 were 12.48 percent, 12.48 percent and 14.43 percent, respectively, and continue to be in excess of well-capitalized levels and exceed Basel III minimum requirements.
- Net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $269.7 million, a decrease of 2.9 percent compared to the prior year period. The net interest margin was 3.13 percent for the second quarter of 2020, down 43 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2020 net interest margin of 3.56 percent. Net interest margin decreased 72 basis points compared to 3.85 percent in the year-ago period.
- Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2020 totaled $77.6 million, a decrease of $5.0 million, or 6.1 percent, from the $82.6 million reported for the second quarter of 2019. Service charges on deposits for the second quarter decreased $4.2 million, or 19.4 percent, compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease was primarily related to decreases in overdraft/insufficient funds charges on consumer and commercial accounts. Overdraft/insufficient funds charges were impacted by lower volumes in the second quarter. Other charges, commissions and fees for the second quarter decreased $1.3 million, or 14.2 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was driven by a decrease in sales of investment products and services, among other things. Interchange and debit card transaction fees decreased by $902,000, or 23.3 percent, compared to the second quarter a year earlier. Revenue from interchange and debit card transactions was impacted by reduced transaction volumes resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Trust and investment management fees and insurance commissions and fees for the second quarter each increased by approximately $600,000 (2.0 percent and 5.4 percent, respectively) compared to the second quarter of 2019. The increase in trust investment fees was primarily related to an increase in the number of accounts. The increase in insurance commissions and fees was driven by increased commissions from commercial lines and, to a lesser extent, increased commissions on sales of personal lines property and casualty insurance.
- Non-interest expense was $199.7 million for the quarter, down $3.5 million, or 1.7 percent, compared to the $203.2 million reported for the second quarter a year earlier. Other non-interest expense of $36.1 million represented a $10.2 million, or 22.0 percent, decrease compared to the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was driven by decreases in advertising/promotions expense (down $3.1 million); travel, meals and entertainment expense (down $3.0 million); and business development expense (down $806,000), among other things. Another driver of the decrease in other non-interest expense in the second quarter of 2020 was $1.8 million in PPP-related expense deferrals. Employee benefits expense for the second quarter of 2020 decreased $1.2 million, or 5.9 percent, compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease in employee benefits expense during the three months ended June 30, 2020 was primarily related to decreases in certain discretionary benefit plan expenses partly offset by an increase in medical benefits expense and payroll taxes. Salaries and wages expense was $90.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, down $440,000 or 0.5% compared to the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily related to the deferral of some salary costs as loan origination costs in connection with the high volume of PPP loan originations during the second quarter of 2020. PPP-related salary expense deferrals in the second quarter of 2020 were $5.5 million. Second quarter net occupancy expense increased by $4.1 million, or 19.6 percent, compared to the same period in 2019, primarily driven by our move starting in June of 2019 into our new corporate headquarters building in San Antonio and other leases related to existing facilities and to our expansion within the Houston market area. Technology, furniture and equipment expense for the second quarter increased by $3.9 million or 17.6 percent from the second quarter of 2019. The increases were primarily related to increases in cloud services expense (up $2.4 million), depreciation of furniture and equipment (up $961,000) and software maintenance expense (up $523,000).
The Cullen/Frost board declared a third-quarter cash dividend of $0.71 per common share, payable September 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on August 31 of this year.
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will host a conference call on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 10 a.m. Central Time (CT) to discuss the results for the quarter. The media and other interested parties are invited to access the call in a "listen only" mode at 1-800-944-6430 or via webcast on our investor relations website linked below. Playback of the conference call will be available after 2 p.m. CT on the day of the call until midnight Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 855-859-2056 with Conference ID # of 9885929. A replay of the call will also be available by webcast at the URL listed below after 2 p.m. CT on the day of the call.
Cullen/Frost investor relations website: www.frostbank.com/investor-relations/
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) is a financial holding company, headquartered in San Antonio, with $39.4 billion in assets at June 30, 2020. Frost provides a wide range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals across Texas in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped clients with their financial needs during three centuries. Additional information is available at www.frostbank.com.
Forward-Looking Statements and Factors that Could Affect Future Results
Certain statements contained in this Earnings Release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"), including statements regarding the potential effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations, notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the SEC, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital structure and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives and expectations of Cullen/Frost or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to products, services or operations; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "targeted", "continue", "remain", "will", "should", "may" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.
Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:
- Local, regional, national and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers and our assessment of that impact.
- Volatility and disruption in national and international financial and commodity markets.
- Government intervention in the U.S. financial system.
- Changes in the mix of loan geographies, sectors and types or the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs.
- Changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements.
- The effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board.
- Inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations.
- The effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) with which we and our subsidiaries must comply.
- The soundness of other financial institutions.
- Political instability.
- Impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets.
- Acts of God or of war or terrorism.
- The timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users.
- Changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits.
- Changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers.
- Technological changes.
- The cost and effects of failure, interruption, or breach of security of our systems.
- Acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses.
- Our ability to increase market share and control expenses.
- Our ability to attract and retain qualified employees.
- Changes in the competitive environment in our markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers.
- The effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters.
- Changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems or information systems.
- Changes in our liquidity position.
- Changes in our organization, compensation and benefit plans.
- The impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and any other pandemic, epidemic or health-related crisis.
- The costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals.
- Greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business.
- Our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.
Further, statements about the potential effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, clients, third parties and us.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
A.B. Mendez
Investor Relations
210.220.5234
or
Bill Day
Media Relations
210.220.5427
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
2020
2019
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS
Net interest income
$
245,811
$
244,521
$
251,098
$
253,007
$
253,431
Net interest income (1)
269,722
268,453
275,038
276,618
277,751
Credit loss expense (2)
31,975
175,197
8,355
8,001
6,400
Non-interest income:
Trust and investment management fees
31,060
34,473
32,928
31,649
30,448
Service charges on deposit accounts
17,580
22,651
23,454
22,941
21,798
Insurance commissions and fees
10,668
16,485
12,138
11,683
10,118
Interchange and debit card transaction fees
2,966
3,255
3,608
4,117
3,868
Other charges, commissions and fees
7,663
9,365
9,020
10,108
8,933
Net gain (loss) on securities transactions
—
108,989
28
96
169
Other
7,664
17,697
14,079
8,630
7,304
Total non-interest income
77,601
212,915
95,255
89,224
82,638
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and wages
90,350
98,812
97,951
93,812
90,790
Employee benefits
18,861
24,889
21,651
21,002
20,051
Net occupancy
25,266
25,384
24,864
24,202
21,133
Technology, furniture and equipment
26,046
25,240
25,759
22,415
22,157
Deposit insurance
2,800
2,624
2,374
2,491
2,453
Intangible amortization
241
257
264
274
305
Other
36,115
46,957
47,943
44,668
46,320
Total non-interest expense
199,679
224,163
220,806
208,864
203,209
Income before income taxes
91,758
58,076
117,192
125,366
126,460
Income taxes
(1,314)
3,323
13,511
13,530
14,874
Net income
93,072
54,753
103,681
111,836
111,586
Preferred stock dividends
—
2,016
2,016
2,016
2,015
Redemption of preferred stock
—
5,514
—
—
—
Net income available to common shareholders
$
93,072
$
47,223
$
101,665
$
109,820
109,571
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
Earnings per common share - basic
$
1.47
$
0.75
$
1.61
$
1.74
$
1.73
Earnings per common share - diluted
1.47
0.75
1.60
1.73
1.72
Cash dividends per common share
0.71
0.71
0.71
0.71
0.71
Book value per common share at end of quarter
63.97
61.17
60.11
59.76
57.39
OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES
Period-end common shares
62,670
62,553
62,669
62,537
62,638
Weighted-average common shares - basic
62,596
62,643
62,609
62,566
62,789
Dilutive effect of stock compensation
205
407
625
593
765
Weighted-average common shares - diluted
62,801
63,050
63,234
63,159
63,554
SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS
Return on average assets
0.99
%
0.57
%
1.21
%
1.35
%
1.40
%
Return on average common equity
9.60
4.88
10.74
11.83
12.60
Net interest income to average earning assets
3.13
3.56
3.62
3.76
3.85
(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.
(2) Provision for loan losses for periods prior to the first quarter of 2020.
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
2020
2019
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
($ in millions)
Average Balance:
Loans
17,550
$
14,995
$
14,705
$
14,471
$
14,375
Earning assets
35,128
30,804
30,621
29,693
29,114
Total assets
37,838
33,534
33,314
32,248
31,491
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
13,785
10,737
10,772
10,316
10,148
Interest-bearing deposits
17,528
16,654
16,414
16,036
15,845
Total deposits
31,313
27,391
27,186
26,352
25,993
Shareholders' equity
3,899
4,009
3,900
3,828
3,632
Period-End Balance:
Loans
$
17,972
$
15,338
$
14,750
$
14,635
$
14,459
Earning assets
36,613
31,440
31,281
30,358
29,216
Goodwill and intangible assets
657
657
657
658
658
Total assets
39,378
34,147
34,027
33,098
31,817
Total deposits
32,679
28,141
27,640
27,084
25,985
Shareholders' equity
4,009
3,827
3,912
3,881
3,739
Adjusted shareholders' equity (1)
3,521
3,463
3,644
3,576
3,520
ASSET QUALITY
($ in thousands)
Allowance for credit losses on loans:
$
250,061
$
263,881
$
132,167
$
136,559
$
134,929
As a percentage of period-end loans
1.39
%
1.72
%
0.90
%
0.93
%
0.93
%
Net charge-offs:
$
41,048
$
38,646
$
12,747
$
6,371
$
7,821
Annualized as a percentage of average loans
0.94
%
1.04
%
0.34
%
0.17
%
0.22
%
Non-performing assets:
Non-accrual loans
$
79,461
$
66,727
$
102,303
$
97,446
$
71,521
Restructured loans
4,932
—
6,098
6,160
3,973
Foreclosed assets
806
806
1,084
1,427
907
Total
$
85,199
$
67,533
$
109,485
$
105,033
$
76,401
As a percentage of:
Total loans and foreclosed assets
0.47
%
0.44
%
0.74
%
0.72
%
0.53
%
Total assets
0.22
0.20
0.32
0.32
0.24
CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS
Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
12.48
%
12.02
%
12.36
%
12.35
%
12.29
%
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
12.48
12.02
12.99
12.99
12.94
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
14.43
13.97
14.57
14.63
14.60
Leverage Ratio
8.01
8.84
9.28
9.36
9.40
Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end)
10.18
11.21
11.50
11.73
11.75
Equity to Assets Ratio (average)
10.30
11.95
11.71
11.87
11.53
(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2020
2019
CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS
Net interest income
$
490,332
$
499,900
Net interest income (1)
538,174
548,930
Credit loss expense (2)
207,172
17,403
Non-interest income:
Trust and investment management fees
65,533
62,145
Service charges on deposit accounts
40,231
42,588
Insurance commissions and fees
27,153
28,524
Interchange and debit card transaction fees
6,221
7,148
Other charges, commissions and fees
17,028
17,995
Net gain (loss) on securities transactions
108,989
169
Other
25,361
20,854
Total non-interest income
290,516
179,423
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and wages
189,162
183,266
Employee benefits
43,750
43,577
Net occupancy
50,650
40,400
Technology, furniture and equipment
51,286
43,821
Deposit insurance
5,424
5,261
Intangible amortization
498
630
Other
83,072
88,054
Total non-interest expense
423,842
405,009
Income before income taxes
149,834
256,911
Income taxes
2,009
28,829
Net income
147,825
228,082
Preferred stock dividends
2,016
4,031
Redemption of preferred stock
5,514
—
Net income available to common shareholders
$
140,295
$
224,051
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
Earnings per common share - basic
$
2.22
$
3.53
Earnings per common share - diluted
2.21
3.51
Cash dividends per common share
1.42
1.38
Book value per common share at end of quarter
63.97
57.39
OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES
Period-end common shares
62,670
62,638
Weighted-average common shares - basic
62,619
62,899
Dilutive effect of stock compensation
301
791
Weighted-average common shares - diluted
62,920
63,690
SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS
Return on average assets
0.79
%
1.44
%
Return on average common equity
7.24
13.32
Net interest income to average earning assets
3.33
3.82
(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.
(2) Provision for loan losses for periods prior to the first quarter of 2020.
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
As of or for the
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2020
2019
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY ($ in millions)
Average Balance:
Loans
$
16,272
$
14,291
Earning assets
32,966
29,035
Total assets
35,693
31,391
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
12,261
10,170
Interest-bearing deposits
17,091
15,882
Total deposits
29,352
26,052
Shareholders' equity
3,954
3,537
Period-End Balance:
Loans
17,972
14,459
Earning assets
36,613
29,216
Goodwill and intangible assets
657
658
Total assets
39,378
31,817
Total deposits
32,679
25,985
Shareholders' equity
4,009
3,739
Adjusted shareholders' equity (1)
3,521
3,520
ASSET QUALITY ($ in thousands)
Allowance for credit losses on loans:
$
250,061
$
134,929
As a percentage of period-end loans
1.39
%
0.93
%
Net charge-offs:
$
79,694
$
14,606
Annualized as a percentage of average loans
0.98
%
0.21
%
Non-performing assets:
Non-accrual loans
$
79,461
$
71,521
Restructured loans
4,932
3,973
Foreclosed assets
806
907
Total
$
85,199
$
76,401
As a percentage of:
Total loans and foreclosed assets
0.47
%
0.53
%
Total assets
0.22
0.24
CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS
Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
12.48
%
12.29
%
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
12.48
12.94
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
14.43
14.60
Leverage Ratio
8.01
9.40
Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end)
10.18
11.75
Equity to Assets Ratio (average)
11.08
11.27
(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST AND AVERAGE BALANCES (UNAUDITED)
2020
2019
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST (1)
Earning Assets:
Interest-bearing deposits
0.10
%
1.24
%
1.64
%
2.19
%
2.64
%
Federal funds sold and resell agreements
0.27
1.22
1.71
2.21
2.48
Securities
3.53
3.46
3.37
3.43
3.42
Loans, net of unearned discounts
3.95
4.65
4.88
5.16
5.34
Total earning assets
3.24
3.84
3.98
4.21
4.33
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits:
Savings and interest checking
0.02
0.02
0.04
0.07
0.08
Money market deposit accounts
0.09
0.50
0.66
0.93
1.03
Time accounts
1.40
1.67
1.72
1.74
1.66
Public funds
0.09
0.85
1.05
1.34
1.51
Total interest-bearing deposits
0.14
0.39
0.49
0.63
0.68
Total deposits
0.08
0.24
0.29
0.39
0.41
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements
0.15
0.95
1.21
1.53
1.69
Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures
2.90
3.54
3.83
4.18
4.34
Subordinated notes
4.71
4.71
4.71
4.71
4.71
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
0.29
—
—
—
—
Total interest-bearing liabilities
0.19
0.47
0.59
0.75
0.80
Net interest spread
3.05
3.37
3.39
3.46
3.53
Net interest income to total average earning assets
3.13
3.56
3.62
3.76
3.85
AVERAGE BALANCES
($ in millions)
Assets:
Interest-bearing deposits
$
4,986
$
2,586
$
2,000
$
1,566
$
1,171
Federal funds sold and resell agreements
92
260
275
212
246
Securities
12,501
12,963
13,641
13,444
13,322
Loans, net of unearned discount
17,550
14,995
14,705
14,471
14,375
Total earning assets
$
35,128
$
30,804
$
30,621
$
29,693
$
29,114
Liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits:
Savings and interest checking
$
7,615
$
7,030
$
6,850
$
6,712
$
6,774
Money market deposit accounts
8,230
7,874
7,905
7,763
7,588
Time accounts
1,118
1,109
1,069
1,023
970
Public funds
565
640
590
538
513
Total interest-bearing deposits
17,528
16,654
16,414
16,036
15,845
Total deposits
31,313
27,391
27,186
26,352
25,993
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements
1,295
1,259
1,418
1,291
1,242
Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures
136
136
136
136
136
Subordinated notes
99
99
99
99
99
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
440
—
—
—
—
Total interest-bearing funds
$
19,498
$
18,149
$
18,067
$
17,562
$
17,322
(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.