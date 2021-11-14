VICTORIA, Texas, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Ethel Henderson Walker incorporates elements of Biblical parables into her own, Karen Taker's House ($16.49, paperback, 9781662836084; $28.49, hard cover, 9781662836091; $6.99, e-book, 9781662836107).
Even young children will be able to follow Henderson Walker's parable, told with simple pictures and only a few words on each page. Older readers will also benefit from the thought-provoking discussion questions included at the end of the story.
"It is a picture book, but can speak to and encourage all ages toward better stewardship," said Henderson Walker.
Ethel Henderson Walker lives in Victoria, Texas where she recently retired after over thirty years in early childhood and Christian education. She has learned from experience that very young children are capable of learning and understanding more than they are often given credit for. Because of a lack of quality Christian materials in some areas, she often wrote and created them herself. She is excited to share some of those materials with others.
