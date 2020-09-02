The Bend Offers a New Living Concept With Four Acres of Parkland, Sold by Mailing Sensory-Rich 'Home Boxes' to Buyers' Homes

On South Congress and steps from the new St. Elmo District, The Bend features new back-to-the-land amenities that aim to provide residents with open space in the middle of the city and restore native plant and wildlife habitats with its own community apiary