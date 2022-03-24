For the second year in a row, Ryan Marrone and Kevin Barnett, business litigators with the FBFK Law Firm, have been selected to the distinguished 2022 Edition of Super Lawyers' Texas Rising Stars list.
DALLAS, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the second year in a row, Ryan Marrone and Kevin Barnett, business litigators with the FBFK Law Firm, have been selected to the distinguished 2022 Edition of Super Lawyers' Texas Rising Stars list.
The annual list of 40-and-under attorneys (or those in practice 10 years or less) is a result of a multi-phased process involving peer nominations, evaluations and independent research by Super Lawyers. No more than 2.5 percent of attorneys in Texas are honored each year.
"Ryan and Kevin are excellent young attorneys who deserve this recognition," said CEO & Founder Kyle Ferguson. "Their top-notch work for FBFK clients and contributions to our firm spotlight why they are 'Rising Stars.'"
Marrone was selected to the 2021 Texas Rising Stars list and currently serves as chair of the Collin County Bar Association Young Lawyers Section, chair of the FBFK Mentorship Program, and serves on the Advisory Board of the First United Methodist Church Weekday Program. Barnett, also a 2021 Texas Rising Stars' honoree, serves on FBFK's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee and Recruiting Committee, and is a member of the Collin County Bar Association Young Lawyers Section, Dallas Asian American Bar Association, and Dallas Association of Young Lawyers.
Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.
About FBFK
Celebrating 20 years of legal expertise and success across Texas and the U.S., Dallas-based FBFK is an entrepreneurial-minded, full-service business law firm with offices in Plano, Houston and Austin, Texas, as well as in Silicon Valley. Driven by a commitment to creating lasting client relationships grounded in high-quality representation and client service, FBFK represents clients nationwide in nearly 40 practice areas related to business structures and transactions, intellectual property protection and dispute resolution. http://www.fbfk.law.
Media Contact
Melissa Flynn, FBFK Law Firm, 1 8438177653, melissa@melissaflynnpr.com
SOURCE FBFK Law Firm