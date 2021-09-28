DALLAS, Sep. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Playport Gaming Systems ("PGS"), the industry's first digital, instant-win mobile gaming platform and Shooting Star Casino, will launch Playport's patented digital instant win gaming and marketing platform next month. Through the Shooting Star branded mobile app, players can sign up and purchase and redeem their winning on the casino property and play their games wherever and whenever they choose. Players have various options to purchase new games including cash, loyalty points and credit from previous winnings. Players will experience new game styles, multipliers, wager level experience tiering, and bonus rounds sure to thrill while on property or on the go.
"The pandemic has impacted many businesses last year," said Marina Bogard, CEO, Playport Gaming. "Throughout the shutdowns and uncertainty, we at Playport have continued to develop and innovate on our platform. The continued collaboration with Shooting Star will result in the first of its kind roll out of a mobile, regulatory compliant real-money game experience in the state. Guests of Shooting Star will have the ability to uniquely reveal instant win games anywhere they go on their mobile devices, view their winnings balances and fill their shopping cart with more games for purchase via winnings, reward points, and cash as they come back to the casino."
"The pandemic has brought focus to the industry to offer innovative, touchless solutions and products to entertain guests and provide a safe and seamless gaming experience. Playport's platform easily integrates with our existing technology," said Daniel "Scott" Stevens, General Manager. "Offering a real-money mobile solution that our guests will be the first to enjoy in Minnesota."
About Shooting Star Casino
Mahnomen, Minnesota-based Shooting Star Casino, Hotel and Entertainment owns and operates some of the top entertainment destinations in the greater Northwest Minnesota region. Shooting Star Casino, Hotel and Event Center in Mahnomen, Minnesota, is home to a 73,000 SF Las Vegas-style casino floor, a 15,000 SF state-of-the-art concert venue, nearly 30,000 SF of event space, a 386-room luxury hotel and spa, and award-winning dining establishments. The 21,400 SF Shooting Star Casino in Bagley, Minn., opened in August 2016. Shooting Star Casino, Hotel and Entertainment is proudly owned and operated by the White Earth Nation, the largest and most populous reservation in the State of Minnesota, encompassing 1,300 square miles and serving as the homeland for over 20,000 band members. For more information, visit http://www.StarCasino.com or http://www.Facebook.com/ShootingStarCasino.
About Playport Gaming Systems
Playport Gaming Systems LLC ("PGS"), digitally connect players with lottery retailers and casinos for the sale of instant win games. Through its patented Playport gaming technology, PGS provides a real money wagering and marketing software platform that allows lottery retailers and casinos to sell digital custom-designed and branded instant win games, that integrate seamlessly with their existing POS systems and digital properties. Playport is regulatory compliant and all ticket sales remain at the casino or retail, bringing more revenue, customer insight, and loyalty.
PGS is compliance-tested by BMM Testlabs for launch in U.S. tribal casinos and is an active associate member of the National Indian Gaming Association (NIGA). PGS headquarter offices are located in Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit our company page.
