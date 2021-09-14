DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the medical device space, safety and reliability are paramount. Using power supplies that meet the industry's stringent standards is one of the core ways to help ensure these requirements are met. Helping to meet this need, ABB Power Conversion has introduced its new MPE2000AC48_200AC24 (MPE2000) rectifier, which has been designed specifically with medical applications in mind.
The new 2,000-watt (W), -48 volt (V) medical rectifier adheres to various industry standards such as EN60601-1, IEC 60601-1, ES 60601-1, and CAN/CSA-C22.2 No. 60601-1:14. It features a high degree of isolation from human touch to help minimize risk in medical environments, making it well-suited for use in pulsed-laser medical devices including, but not limited to, cardiovascular and orthopedic interventions as well as general medical and lab use.
The MPE2000 power supply is fan-cooled, designed for stand-alone use, and can achieve a peak efficiency of up to 93.5%. It can charge an output capacitive load of up to 18,000uf with constant current and monotonic voltage rise to 48V during charge times. In addition, the new medical rectifier has an integrated 24V, 100W housekeeping circuit and a 5V standby voltage at 0.25W.
The rectifier also meets the rigorous transient response requirements of demanding, heavy pulse-load applications such as medical lasers. It features a universal input, a wide operating temperature range of -20 to 70 C, and an 11-inch (L) by 5-inch (W) by 5-inch (H) form factor.
"Powering medical lasers presents a few critical challenges that must be overcome to help ensure reliable, efficient, and safe operation," said Gopal Mitra, industrial segment leader, ABB Power Conversion. "First, there is the safety aspect. Many of these devices are in relatively close proximity to patients and operators, so power must be sufficiently isolated from personnel. Second, pulse load applications like this can put significant stress on a power supply – cycling on and off thousands of times per second – making power reliability and quality vital. There is also the trend of these devices requiring more power in existing or smaller footprints. We've taken all of the factors into account when designing our new MPE2000 rectifier to help ensure our customers' power needs and challenges are met and addressed."
Additional features of the new MPE2000AC48_200AC24 include:
- Low leakage current rating of 300 uARMS.
- Class B EMI performance.
- PMBus* communication protocol.
- Mounting holes for panel mounting.
- Direct wire screw terminal connections.
- Shock and vibration performance in line with IPC-9592B, making the power supply suitable for mobile cart applications.
