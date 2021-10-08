AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alpha Paw is making a name for itself in the crowded pet wellness space with its breed-specific pet food and wellness line. Today the company announced it has raised $8 million in a "Series A" funding. The funding, led by Nordic Eye, supports the astronomical growth the company has experienced since launching in late 2018. Alpha Paw represents one of the largest breed-specific pet communities globally with more than ten million followers across various breed fan pages and social platforms.
In the three short years since Alpha Paw was founded by father-son entrepreneur duo Ramon and Victor van Meer, it has skyrocketed, doing $750,000 in sales in its first year to more than $20 million in 2020, and a projected $35 million this year. The Series A funding will help Alpha Paw continue to expand its product line, acquire other pet brands and move forward with its vision to be the best breed-specific health resource for every pet need. In the coming months, Alpha Paw will launch a line of wellness subscription boxes that include everything a pet parent needs for personalized pet health regiments.
"Alpha Paw's customers are looking for the very best in quality and design for their pets and they are passionate about the unique needs of each breed," said Alpha Paw CEO Ramon van Meer. "Our vision is to make it easy for pet parents to give their pets the same quality care that they give themselves. This means daily exercise, proper supplements, nutrition-rich food and dental care. If it's something you do to make yourself healthy, we want you to be able to do it for your pet."
Alpha Paw offers an ever-expanding catalog of carefully curated, breed-specific, pet products, designed with a trusted "Vet Stamp of Approval" from leading pet experts and certified veterinary professionals, ensuring everything on the site adheres to the highest industry standards. As a result, Alpha Paw fosters a valuable, long-term relationship with pet parents – something more traditional brick-and-mortar pet retailers have failed to do as effectively.
With products ranging from customized pet food, to dog ramps and supplements, Alpha Paw is making it easier than ever to address any wellness need that your beloved pet might have. From Dachshunds to Golden Retrievers to Pit Bulls, Alpha Paw has a paw-up on the competition when it comes to prioritizing the wellbeing of pets, and their safety and happiness.
For every product purchased, Alpha Paw donates meals to shelter dogs across the country. To-date they have donated over 500,000 meals and counting! The company also launched its own charitable foundation, The Alpha Paw Foundation, which partners with local and national non-profits and shelters and hosts donation drives and adoption events, aimed at helping as many rescue animals as possible find loving homes. For more information, visit alphapaw.com.
