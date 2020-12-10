- First for the US: Invitation Homes is the first U.S. Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) to link Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) score to revolving credit facility - BBVA USA's Role: BBVA USA was selected by Invitation Homes as the sole Sustainable Agent & Coordinator based on global sustainable finance experience - ESG Score Independently Verified: Potential pricing adjustment based on Invitation Homes' GRESB score, the leading ESG benchmark provider for real estate