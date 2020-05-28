ROUND ROCK, Texas, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces that Michael Dell, Dell Technologies' founder and chief executive officer, will present as a keynote speaker at the Bank of America 2020 Global Technology Conference in a virtual fireside chat on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 12:45 p.m. CT / 1:45 p.m. ET.
A live webcast and a replay of the webcast will be available on Dell Technologies' Investor Relations page at investors.delltechnologies.com.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.
