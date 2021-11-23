DALLAS, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joseph Coniglio, managing shareholder of the Dallas office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, has been named to the 2022 edition of D CEO's Dallas 500 list.
"I am proud to be in the company of this esteemed group of Dallas leaders, for whom I have great respect," Coniglio said. "It is an honor to be selected as part of the 2022 Dallas 500 list, which is emblematic of the contributions of the great people I work with every day, and our commitment to the city of Dallas. We look forward to a bright future together."
According to the publication, the Dallas 500 is a special edition that profiles the most influential leaders in North Texas across a wide spectrum of industries. Coniglio has been included in the Dallas 500 since 2019. Additionally, Chambers USA, The Legal 500 United States, The Best Lawyers in America®, and Texas Super Lawyers have recognized Coniglio for his work as a health care attorney. D Magazine has listed him as one of the best health care lawyers in Dallas.
Coniglio has more than 20 years of wide-ranging experience in health care law and complex business litigation and has been practicing in the Dallas legal market for the entirety of his career. He has led the Dallas office of Greenberg Traurig as managing shareholder for the past seven years. During this time, the Dallas office has seen significant strategic growth. In August 2021, the office was recognized for the fifth consecutive year by the Dallas Business Journal as one of the "Best Places to Work in North Texas."
"Joe's inclusion in the Dallas 500 is well-earned and a true testament to the impact he has made in the Dallas community through his continued work," Greenberg Traurig Senior Vice President Mary-Olga Lovett said. "He has brought that same impact and intensity to our Dallas office, and he is a tremendous visionary and leader. I am immensely proud of Joe, and it's a privilege to call him my colleague and friend."
In addition to serving as the managing shareholder of the Dallas office of Greenberg Traurig, LLP, Coniglio uses his 20-plus years of experience to assist a wide variety of health-care-related entities and providers in litigation and transactional matters. He also provides service on a national basis to privately held portfolio companies as well as publicly traded companies related to corporate entity issues, operational disputes, and health care regulatory matters. Coniglio advises health care clients on liability exposure related to federal and state health care regulatory compliance involving complex fraud issues and health care reimbursement disputes, as well as professional liability and risk management.
About Greenberg Traurig, LLP – Texas: Texas is important to Greenberg Traurig, LLP and part of its history. With approximately 130 Texas lawyers in Austin, Dallas, and Houston, Greenberg Traurig has deep roots in the Texas business, legal, and governmental communities. Greenberg Traurig Texas works with clients to address their interdisciplinary legal needs across the state utilizing the firm's global platform. The Texas attorneys are experienced in industries key to the state's future, including: aviation, chemicals, construction, education, energy and natural resources, financial institutions, health care, hedge funds, hospitality, infrastructure, insurance, media, medical devices, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, real estate, retail, sports, technology and software, telecommunications, transportation, and video games and esports.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2300 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 25 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
Media Contact
Elaine Walker, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 3055790832, walkere@gtlaw.com
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP