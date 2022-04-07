Recognized for success and culture, InterLinc aligns their leadership for the next level of scale.
HOUSTON, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InterLinc Mortgage, a full-service mortgage lender, has industry leaders flocking to their ranks. Under the leadership of CEO and President, Gene F Thompson III, InterLinc welcomes talent such as their most recent hire, Kara Lamphere, as Chief Operations Officer. Formerly from Guaranteed Rate, Lamphere plans to streamline the company's efforts for operational excellence.
"InterLinc's story and trajectory were major factors in my decision to become a part of this incredible company. Their history of success and the constant pursuit of a better experience for every borrower, business partner and employee are why I decided to join," says Kara. As a highly successful and seasoned mortgage executive with over 20 years of experience in Operations, Sales and Compliance, Lamphere marks the first female in a C-suite role at InterLinc.
Alongside Lamphere, two other leadership roles have also been filled by women this year. Thu-Lynn "TL" Nguyen joined InterLinc as Vice President of Marketing and Ana LeBlanc joined as Director of HR. With over 68% of the company consisting of female employees, Lamphere, Nguyen and LeBlanc look to lead with excellence and take InterLinc to new heights.
To prepare for this growth, Gene Thompson has brought new initiatives to the company since taking over the reins in 2021 from former CEO, James H. VanSteenhouse. "Over the past two years, we've implemented a targeted approach to strategically scale our company and grow at a rapid, yet sustainable pace. By adding the right members to our team, our company has quickly progressed and will continue to grow through branch locations in major cities," says Thompson.
InterLinc believes in providing the right tools to their Loan Originators to make them competitive in their markets. They accomplish this through a diverse portfolio of loan programs (non-QM, in-house underwriting and multiple jumbo programs), great pricing and a cutting-edge tech stack. With a monthly average of 12 closed loans per Loan Originator, InterLinc is providing the tools for successful business development.
With over two decades of experience in every mortgage position and the majority spent at InterLinc, Thompson has a keen business sense and a finger on the pulse of each department and branch. Defined as transparent and resourceful, he's making progress by investing in the company's greatest asset, people. Adding over 160 team members and 12 branches in 2021, InterLinc has sustained exponential growth with a first-rate vision. Winning the Inc 5000 award, which celebrates America's fastest-growing private companies, among many other major awards – InterLinc is being recognized as a major player.
InterLinc believes that behind every loan is a family and a life decision. That is why their vision is to help 25,000 American families a year with their home financing goals. By providing a mortgage experience that leaves every customer confident in today and excited about tomorrow, their hope is to expand their footprint to help more American families realize the dream of homeownership.
Potential Loan Originators or Branch Managers that are interested in a confidential conversation about joining InterLinc Mortgage can email info@lincloan.com.
About InterLinc
InterLinc Mortgage Services, LLC is a national full-service mortgage banking firm, licensed in 26 states. With access to enhanced product offerings, pricing competitiveness, and loan efficiency through exceptional service, they aim to reimagine the mortgage experience. More information is available online at https://interlincmortgage.com.
