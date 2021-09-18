BURLESON, Texas, Sept. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hiley Hyundai of Burleson dealership in Texas offers an opportunity to customers where they can lease the all-new 2022 Hyundai KONA at an affordable rate of $249/month. The model that is eligible for this closed-end lease is the 2.0L 4-Cylinder Automatic Transmission FWD. This SUV has high-end performance, capability and style. It also comes loaded with driver-friendly technology and safety features. Customers are encouraged to make use of this lease offer and own a 2022 Hyundai KONA.
The lease offer for the 2022 Hyundai KONA is effective from Sept.8 to Oct. 4 of this year. Eligible customers will be required to pay an initial payment of $3599 during the signing of the lease. This excludes fees for registration, tax, title and license. The duration of this lease is 36 months. Customers should note that only limited buyers will be qualified for this lease offer.
Customers who are interested to own a 2022 Hyundai KONA are encouraged to apply for this lease offer soon as the offer expires on Oct.5.
Please visit hileyhyundaiofburleson.com to learn about the dealership, its vehicle inventory, vehicle services and more. In case of any questions or concerns, customers can contact the dealership team by phone, (817) 945-9900 or visit the dealership in person at Hiley Hyundai of Burleson, 320 N Burleson Blvd, Burleson, TX 76028. For more details, customers can access relevant contact information on the dealership website.
Media Contact
Trey McGee, Hiley Hyundai of Burleson, (888) 318-4864, tmcgee@hileycars.com
SOURCE Hiley Hyundai of Burleson