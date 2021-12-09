HOUSTON, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amplify Houston Realty today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Amplify Houston Realty, a firm that guides first-time buyers, luxury sellers, and seasoned investors through the real estate process with joyful ease, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
Founder and lead agent Hector Guerra brings over a decade of experience in the residential home construction industry to his work in real estate. He uses his strong background as a project manager, owner, and builder to deliver expert guidance to buyers, sellers, and investors in one of the most vibrant markets in the country. Amplify Houston Realty, built on a foundation of loyalty and honesty, serves the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metropolitan area, with a focus on Missouri City.
Partnering with Side will ensure Amplify Houston Realty remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Amplify Houston Realty with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Amplify Houston Realty will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"Partnering with Side ensures we can deliver an even higher level of service to Greater Houston," said Guerra. "The marketing team alone will help us reach further than before, and the world-class technology and administrative and legal services mean that we can focus on what truly matters: our clients."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
About Amplify Houston Realty
Fortified by healthy values of loyalty and honesty, Amplify Houston Realty offers one-stop-shop service to real estate buyers, sellers, and investors throughout Greater Houston. In-depth knowledge of construction, project management, and home inspection gives the team unique insight into the particulars of what makes a home worthwhile, and its strong network of trusted service providers brings clients' visions to life. To learn more, please visit http://www.amplifyhoustonrealty.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
