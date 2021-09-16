HOUSTON, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ALLY Energy is proud to announce the 5th Annual GRIT Awards and Best Energy Workplaces will be held on October 26, 2021 at the A.D. Players Theater in Houston, Texas and online with thousands expected. Nearly 400 nominations poured in from across the world from oil and gas, power and utilities, wind, solar, climate tech startups, and academia. The shortlisted finalists include 65 leaders, 20 teams and 13 companies across the energy value chain with representation across the globe.
ALLY dedicates this year's GRIT Awards to two champions we the energy community lost in the past year.
- Cecilia Rose, CEO and Founder of Next Door Strategies
- Dakota Stormer, Founder and CEO of Footprint App
Winners will be selected through a blind application review by external judges and will be announced live on October 26th, 2021. To learn more, register or sponsor the GRIT Awards, please visit here.
Individuals
- Ahmed Taher, Director, Digital Services, EAG Services, EAG 1Source
- Alexandra Morrison, Principal Product Champion, Halliburton
- Ali Zauner, Manager of Operations, Aera Energy
- Andrea Lopez Vega, Reservoir Geologist, Total Energies
- Assad Mohanna, Senior Director, Low Carbon Solutions, NOV
- Bill Siwek, Chief Executive Officer, TPI Composites
- Candice Michalowicz, Chief Operating Officer, EDP Renewables, North America Distributed Generation
- Cari Long, Environmental Specialist, Aera Energy
- Carina Gillenwater, Vice President Human Resources, Southwestern Energy
- Carlo Cortese, Rewiring Change Management Leader, Baker Hughes
- Catherine Chapman-Mosley, Director of Community Relations, AES
- Chioma Onwumelu, Geoscience Research Assistant, University of North Dakota Energy and Environmental Research Center
- Christine Theodorsen, Project Manager, Equinor
- David Heisler, Engineering Technology Manager, Aera Energy
- Ellen Gies, Senior Planning Engineer, Southwestern Energy
- Emma Shewell, Head of Women's Energy Council, Energy Council
- Esuru Rita Okoroafor, Postdoctoral Scholar, Stanford University
- Heather Mueck, Corporate Accounting Director, Marathon Oil Company
- Hilary Ware, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, Cheniere Energy
- Jacqueline Yaa Opoku Twumasi, Area Service Manager, Halliburton
- Jamie Welch, President and Chief Operating Officer, EagleClaw Midstream
- Jeanne-Mey Sun, Vice President, Sustainability, NRG Energy
- Jennifer Chan, Vice President, Major Growth Ventures, ExxonMobil
- Jennifer Erich, Upstream Culture Manager, ExxonMobil
- Jennifer Lee, Senior Director of Strategy, Worley
- Jennifer Serrano Vazquez, Marketing and Corporate Communications Manager, U.S. Silica
- Joanne Howard, Vice President, ESG and Corporate Communications, Crestwood Equity Partners
- Joel Noyes, Senior Manager, Government and External Affairs, Hess Corporation
- Kate Balart, Supply Development Manager Renewable Natural Gas, Shell
- Katharine Lee-Avary, Consulting Petroleum Geologist, Avary Geoscience
- Kelli Prenger, Senior Manager, Biogas Project Integration, bp
- Lamé Verre, Head of Strategy, SSE
- Lamonica Spivey, Inclusion, Diversity and Corporate Social Responsibility Director, Technip FMC
- Laura Stadler, Business Development Manager Energy Transition, Sapphire Gas Solutions
- Lauren Gonzalez, King Embayment Flowline and Umbilical Lead, Shell
- Lindsey McCarty, Managing Partner and Chief Operating Officer, Selenite Energy Partners
- Linhua Guan, Chief Executive Officer, Surge Energy America
- Lyness Hill, Service Desk Manager, EAG Services, EAG 1Source
- Manisha Bhardwaj, Data Science Technical Advisor, Halliburton
- Mariela Poleo, Manager and President, Simon Bolivar Foundation, Citgo Petroleum Corporation
- Marsha Hendler, Chief Executive Officer, TerraFina Energy
- Martha Terrazas, Supply Chain Manager, Aera Energy
- Miguel Angel Prado Balboa, Chief Executive Officer, EDP Renewables North America
- Mike Cousins, Senior Vice President Exploration, ExxonMobil
- Missree Satish Vachhani, Senior Manager and Offer Marketing, Schneider Electric
- Mona Dajani, Global Co-Head Energy and Infrastructure Projects Team, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw and Pittman
- Ogochukwu Ozotta, Geophysics Graduate Teaching Assistant, University of North Dakota
- Olga Prieto, Well Engineering Director, Baker Hughes
- Parul Dhall, Director of Low Carbon Technology, NOV
- Paulina Christenson, IT Control Systems Manager, Aera Energy
- Pooja Shah, Solar and Energy Storage Emerging Markets, Kiewit
- Rachelle Kernen, Researcher University of Adelaide Australian School of Petroleum and Energy Resources
- Rakhi Oli, Owner and Managing Director, Net Zero Consulting
- Rani Puranik, Global Chief Financial Officer and Co-Owner, Worldwide Oilfield Machine
- Raquel Clement, Digital Product Line Manager, Chevron
- Sarah Derdowski, Executive Director, University of Colorado Denver
- Stephanie Nwoko, Lead Reservoir Geologist and GeoModeler, Premier Oilfield Group
- Steve Oprea, Corporate Relations Advisor, Shell
- Tara West, Completions Manager, Marathon Oil Company
- Thaimar Ramirez, Development Director, Occidental Petroleum Corporation
- Tiffany Titone, Project Engineer, Worley
- Tolulope Ewherido, Vice President, Subsurface, ExxonMobil
- Tracey Carlile, Reservoir Manager, Aera Energy
- Travis Ransom, Water Resources Manager, Aera Energy
- Uni Blake, Senior Policy Advisor, American Petroleum Institute
Teams and Groups
- Aera CARES, Aera Energy
- APAF Talent and Mentoring Program, Baker Hughes
- Asian Pacific American Forum, Baker Hughes
- Atlas Scholars
- African American Forum Mentoring Circles, Baker Hughes
- Black Employees and Allies, Marathon Oil Company
- Black Employee Success Team, ExxonMobil
- Blockchain for Energy
- Carbon Reduction Task Force, Eagleclaw Midstream
- D&I Group Celle Germany, Baker Hughes
- KiikStart, ExxonMobil
- Kuumba Network, Worley
- Lean in Energy
- The Global Edge Consultants
- Value & Cash Focus Journey Project, Aera Energy
- Women Adding Value Everywhere Woodcreek, Shell
- Women of Area ERG, Aera Energy
- Women of Worley, Worley
- Wood Race and Ethnicity Network, Wood
- Women's Network, Marathon Oil Company
Workplaces
- Aera Energy
- Baker Hughes
- ChampionX
- EDPR North America
- Enchanted Rock
- Halliburton
- IOWN Renewable Energy
- Marathon Oil Company
- QED Energy Training
- Sunnova Energy International
- TPI Composites
- Wood
- Zeeco
"This year's GRIT Awards and Best Energy Workplaces finalist list is an unprecedented class of talent. The energy workforce of the future is an impressive and accomplished cohort of leaders, teams and companies. We hope to see you in person and online for the live announcement," said Katie Mehnert, Founder and CEO of ALLY Energy
About ALLY Energy™
ALLY Energy is the leading diversity, equity and inclusion talent platform that accelerates connections, careers, and skills for an equitable energy transition. The global community connects the energy industry to resources and best practices and is a neutral platform for dialogue and actions to address ESG, equity, the environment, and new economy. The community includes professionals in 120 countries in nearly 1,000 companies across energy in oil and natural gas, utilities, renewables and climate technology. ALLY is an inaugural member of Greentown Labs, North America's largest incubator for high growth climate tech and clean tech companies.
Media Contact
Media Team, ALLY Energy, 281-741-5482, support@allyenergy.com
SOURCE ALLY Energy