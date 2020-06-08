DALLAS, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The trial lawyers of Dallas-based Fears Nachawati Law Firm, known for its long track record of litigation on behalf of consumers, are being recognized by the legal analytics organization Lex Machina as one of the most active product liability plaintiff teams in the country.
The 3,817 cases filed between 2015-2019 represent the firm's dedication to pursuing justice for clients harmed by the catastrophic effects of addictive pharmaceutical drugs and defective medical devices, along with other dangerous products.
"Bryan Fears and I created this firm with the goal of acting quickly and strategically when we saw corporations recklessly disregarding the safety of their customers," said firm co-founder Majed Nachawati. "Our promise to every client is that we will navigate the complexity of product liability litigation in the pursuit of justice on their behalf."
Fears Nachawati has played a significant leadership role in litigation on behalf of states, regional governments, public hospitals and other public entities battling the opioid epidemic. The firm's lawyers use their multidistrict litigation expertise to help repair communities devastated by corporate wrongdoing by pharmaceutical companies, distributors and retailers.
The attorneys of Fears Nachawati have also given voice to individual plaintiffs when neglectful companies' practices have endangered their lives. The team secured a $3 million federal jury verdict in 2019 against Cook Medical over its defective intravenous blood filter. It marked the first time a jury reached a finding that the filters, designed to stop blood clots from reaching the heart and lungs, were flawed.
Fears Nachawati Law Firm represents individuals, businesses and public entities in cases involving business interruption insurance disputes, medical device and pharmaceutical liability, environmental damage claims, and serious personal injury and wrongful death. For more information on the firm, visit https://www.fnlawfirm.com.
