Janavi Mahimtura Folmsbee debuts her solo exhibition, “Calm Water, Color Storm.” at Heidi Vaughan Fine Art in Houston, Texas. Inspired by hundreds of deep-sea dives and her childhood in Mumbai, India, the immersive experience includes paintings, photography, sculpture, and installations. At the center of Folmsbee’s work is her deep passion for marine conservation, and this exhibit serves as a culmination of years spent drawing attention to the health of the world’s oceans.