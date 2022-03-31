Triple Impact Connections, a first-of-its-kind veteran-owned customer contact center staffed by military spouses, has aligned with the Flagpole of Freedom team. Flagpole of Freedom has announced the development of a one-billion dollar park and educational/experiential center to honor all 24 million veterans since the founding of our country, showcasing "pride independent of party".
Flagpole of Freedom has announced the development of a one-billion dollar park and educational/experiential center to honor all 24 million veterans since the founding of our country, showcasing "pride independent of party".
"We are truly honored to have been selected by the Flagpole of Freedom organization to serve as their customer support center. We look forward to engaging with their customers and helping them sponsor this exciting initiative by becoming Park Founders", commented Craig Mento, CEO
The Flagpoleoffreedom.com site will officially launch on March 29, 2022 with the goal of unifying our country by connecting our past, present and future. Triple Impact will provide the extensive customer interaction needed by this large-scale startup through its many high-powered contact centers.
Triple Impact Connections' new paradigm brings a highly talented, All-American workforce to the forefront of the Customer Experience marketplace. Triple Impact operates in partnership with the Military Spouse Employment Partnership (MSEP), created by the U.S. Department of Defense and The White House to connect military spouses with employers who are committed to recruiting, hiring, promoting, and retaining military spouses.
With a potential talent pool of 650,000 skilled workers embodying the military values of dedication, loyalty, and efficiency, Triple Impact Connections is delivering a personalized and enhanced experience for customers.
"This innovative program and our partnership with MSEP is driving impactful and transformative change by harnessing the ingenuity of the business community to address the family income needs of our military families," said Bob Olds, Chairman of Triple Impact Connections. "Our customers are true partners with Triple Impact Connections in the fight to elevate the standard of living for our dedicated military families."
While most military spouses would like to work, frequent family relocation is a barrier to finding and maintaining a lasting and durable career path. The financial security of military families is threatened by the inability of military spouses to obtain and retain fulfilling employment as they relocate with their spouses who bravely serve our country. Triple Impact Connections enables employees to work on site at a call center or remotely, allowing them to raise children or move, as their spouses' job requires.
"Triple Impact Connections is an outstanding example of how businesses can make a significant impact on the morale and retention of our nation's military," stated Tom Bostick, former Director of Personnel for the U.S. Army and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Recruiting Command. "I salute their focus on creating jobs for military spouses and supporting our veterans with their unique business platform."
Triple Impact Connections is based in Killeen, Texas, adjacent to Fort Hood, and provides high quality, high-tech, cost-effective customer communications services to U.S. businesses. This unique Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) model incorporates military values as guiding principles which benefit companies, their customers, and military families by empowering military spouses with new skills, free training and well-paying career opportunities. Triple Impact Connections provides military spouses with an accredited certification and provides stable employment that can transform the financial security of military families, in many cases doubling household income.
These strong assets offer brands better solutions and richer customer experiences while overcoming the frequent cultural/language barriers inherent in offshore and near-shore call centers.
Triple Impact Connections embraces and employs the military spouse community and creates enduring value for companies that wish to offer an exceptional Customer Experience to their customers--a workforce based on lower attrition and improved customer engagement equals superior results.
Triple Impact's Mission is three-fold:
1)-Provide client companies superior customer service and engagement that positively connects companies to their customers.
2)-Provide jobs in BPO's for spouses of Military Families to assure them financial support and career opportunities to thrive and achieve.
3)-Provide financial support to severely wounded veterans through the Sentinels of Freedom charity.
Military spouses can apply for new employment opportunities at Triple Impact Connections by visiting https://tripleimpact.com/careers/
About Triple Impact Connections
Triple Impact Connections is a minority- and veteran-owned customer communications company founded in 2018 by three West Point classmates to provide employment opportunities for military spouses. Its "triple mission" is to provide client companies with superior customer service, provide jobs for spouses of military families to assure financial stability and career opportunities, and to give back to severely wounded veterans by pledging a portion of profits to Sentinels of Freedom, a non-profit foundation that helps veterans complete their higher education.
