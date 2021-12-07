IRVING, Texas, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) – a specialty management services company that exclusively serves premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons – is thrilled to announce a new partnership with East Tennessee Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery P.C., the company's third partner practice in the state.
"We're excited to announce our partnership with East Tennessee Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, a premier OMS (oral and maxillofacial surgery) practice that has been treating patients in Eastern Tennessee for more than 30 years," said Richard Hall, USOSM president and CEO. "During that time, they've developed a well-earned reputation for exceptional patient care, a quality we value and look for in all of our partner practices."
Founded in 1986, East Tennessee Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery is an OMS practice with four surgeons and seven locations treating patients in Athens, Cleveland, Knoxville, Maryville, Oak Ridge and Sevierville, Tennessee. East Tennessee Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery provides a full scope of OMS procedures from dental extractions and implants to wisdom teeth removal, TMJ treatment, orthognathic surgery, facial trauma treatment, and cancer screening and biopsy services.
"We strive to provide the most educationally advanced, compassionate, comprehensive and skillful OMS care possible. Working with USOSM will enable us to keep doing that on an even deeper level, which is one of the reasons why we were interested in this partnership," said Mark M. Widloski, DDS, of East Tennessee Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery. "In addition, all USOSM partner practices retain complete clinical autonomy, so how we treat patients won't change at all. This is extremely important to us because how we treat our patients is at the heart of everything we do."
Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM has partner practices spanning 18 states. They include Texas, Colorado, Georgia, Tennessee, Minnesota, Alabama, Oklahoma, Louisiana, South Carolina, Mississippi, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Arizona, California, Oregon, Virginia and Washington. A shared services organization, USOSM collaborates with premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons to offer a partnership solution for continued and accelerated practice success. USOSM provides operational, marketing and administrative support services, reinvests resources, and applies best practices to improve clinical and financial performance and produce steadier, more profitable growth for all. For more information, visit https://www.usosm.com/.
