2905 Richard Lane, a PLACE Portfolio home, is presented by real estate all-star Brooke Mozersky
AUSTIN, Texas, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jeannette Spinelli Residential, powered by PLACE and affiliated with KW Austin Portfolio Real Estate, is today announcing a luxurious real estate opportunity at 2905 Richard Lane in Austin. Aptly coined the Retreat on Richard, this breathtaking 7700-square-foot home is situated in one of Austin's most coveted neighborhoods.
"This magical oasis is tucked away in a Tarrytown cul-de-sac, providing privacy just minutes from downtown," listing agent Brooke Mozersky shared. "Built by renowned Austin builder Michael Deane as his family's primary residence, every fixture and finish is pristine, a truly one-of-a-kind property."
The exceptional five-bedroom, eight-bathroom residence was designed by architect Ryan Street. It feels secluded yet remains centrally located for homeowner convenience and a well-rounded lifestyle.
The highlights of this incredible property include, but are not limited to, the following:
- Elegant dining area with exposed beams
- Modern kitchen with concrete floors, white oak cabinetry, and top-of-the-line appliances
- Large windows, covered porch and sweeping views of West Lake Hills
- Reclaimed hardwood floors
- Owner's suite with ensuite bathroom and private outdoor sitting area
- Tesla solar panels and electric car charger
- Lower-level media and game room, wine cellar, storage room and exercise room
- 0.78-acre lot with resort-worthy pool and spa, outdoor kitchen, two-story treehouse, and two levels of yard space
This is a landmark listing for both Brooke Mozersky and the Jeannette Spinelli Residential Group, who are well-versed in Austin's luxury home market. Thanks to years of experience and a relationship-first culture, the team successfully facilitated $140 million in sales in 2021 alone.
"It's an honor to list such a stunning property. For decades, the Spinelli Residential Group powered by PLACE has been a dominant player in Austin's luxury market. While my name is on the listing, my clients are receiving concierge service from our entire group resulting in the ultimate luxury experience," Mozersky explained. "We don't consider real estate a transaction, we are advisors who are committed to positive financial results and long term personal relationships."
"There is an incredible satisfaction in succeeding by helping others," said Jeannette Spinelli, PLACE partner and team lead. "I have the opportunity to teach, encourage, and promote our agents along the way. Brooke Mozersky is an ideal example of how the PLACE partnership helps us move further and faster together. "
Price is available by request only. For more information about the Retreat on Richard, see the full listing details or contact listing agent Brooke Mozersky at (512) 764-5018.
