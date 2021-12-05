PASADENA, Texas, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Johann Schuster, a chef who has been recognized for excellence by Zagat Survey, has completed his new book "A Bone and H2O": a tale of food and the quest for freedom. Born in Transylvania, Romania, and raised under the grip of communism, Schuster shares memories from growing up in an idyllic setting with everything one could ask for except the freedom he wanted to own his own restaurant.
At an early age of fourteen, Schuster started his training at the Culinary Institute of Sibiu to later become a chef in some of Europe's finest restaurants. After years of preparation and training in the culinary arts, Chef Schuster traveled to Germany, where he opened his first restaurant in the beautiful Black Forest and spent ten years building the restaurant into an award-winning place to dine.
Chef Schuster's former restaurant, Charivari (French for "beautiful good mix"), located in Houston, Texas, has been recognized for excellence by Zagat Survey with 29 points. He is currently sharing his expertise as part of Gourmet Tours Worldwide, offering culinary tours to several different countries. Chef Schuster has one philosophy taught to him by his mentors and he knows in his heart to be true: the most important thing for a chef is to make his customers happy.
"Perhaps in reading this book, you will come to appreciate the interior workings of being a chef and owning a restaurant," Schuster said.
Published by Page Publishing, "A Bone and H2O" gives readers a look at how Schuster's life has unfolded. Join him to learn more about his Saxon culture and roots, about a wonderful array of regional dishes and European classics, and about the preparation secrets he shares from a lifetime of cooking.
